United States Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year: Competitors, Drivers, Restraints, and Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 United States Home Gym Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the United States Home Gym Equipment Market which includes market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and revenue forecasts to 2026.

The U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market is a high growth market. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several large players and a cluster of young, high-tech fitness brands vying to increase their market share. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rise of connected fitness, subscriptions, an increasing social media influence, and the convenience of working out from home with data in real-time.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market along with competitive insights for the base year 2019.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

This study captures the following information on the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market:

Market size, growth rate, and revenue forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market data

Market share analysis

Market trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Definitions

III. Executive Summary

IV. Home Gym Equipment Market: Overview

a. Market growth trends

b. Impact of COVID-19

c. Future trends

d. Competitive factors

V. U.S.: Drivers

a. The introduction of disruptive technology

b. Home gym equipment is cost effective

c. The convenience of working out at home

d. The rising influence of social media influencing users

VI. U.S.: Challenges

a. Seasonality in sales affects revenues

b. Availability of low-cost substitutes

VII. Market Trends

a. Target market

b. Social media

c. Networked consoles

d. Digital platforms

e. Space saving equipment

f. Personalized workouts

g. Augmented/virtual reality

h. New products

i. Financing

j. After sales service

k. Consumer behavior

l. Warranty

VIII. U.S. Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, 2019-2026

b. Market share by revenue, 2019

c. Revenue share by equipment type, 2019

d. Revenue share by distribution channel, 2019

e. Revenue share by price, 2019

XI. Company Profiles

a. Peloton Interactive, Inc

b. Nautilus, Inc.

c. Icon Health and Fitness

d. Tonal Systems, Inc.

Companies Mentioned

Amer Sports Corporation (Precor Fitness)

Hydrow Inc

Icon Health and Fitness

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. (Matrix Fitness)

Life Fitness Inc.

Lululemon Athletica (Mirror)

Nautilus Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Tonal Systems Inc.

Wellness Holding S.r.l. (Technogym)

