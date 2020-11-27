United States Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026 with 2019 as the Base Year: Competitors, Drivers, Restraints, and Revenue Forecasts
Nov 27, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 United States Home Gym Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the United States Home Gym Equipment Market which includes market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and revenue forecasts to 2026.
The U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market is a high growth market. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several large players and a cluster of young, high-tech fitness brands vying to increase their market share. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rise of connected fitness, subscriptions, an increasing social media influence, and the convenience of working out from home with data in real-time.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market along with competitive insights for the base year 2019.
The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
This study captures the following information on the U.S. Home Gym Equipment Market:
- Market size, growth rate, and revenue forecasts (2019-2026)
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Market data
- Market share analysis
- Market trends
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research scope
II. Definitions
III. Executive Summary
IV. Home Gym Equipment Market: Overview
a. Market growth trends
b. Impact of COVID-19
c. Future trends
d. Competitive factors
V. U.S.: Drivers
a. The introduction of disruptive technology
b. Home gym equipment is cost effective
c. The convenience of working out at home
d. The rising influence of social media influencing users
VI. U.S.: Challenges
a. Seasonality in sales affects revenues
b. Availability of low-cost substitutes
VII. Market Trends
a. Target market
b. Social media
c. Networked consoles
d. Digital platforms
e. Space saving equipment
f. Personalized workouts
g. Augmented/virtual reality
h. New products
i. Financing
j. After sales service
k. Consumer behavior
l. Warranty
VIII. U.S. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, 2019-2026
b. Market share by revenue, 2019
c. Revenue share by equipment type, 2019
d. Revenue share by distribution channel, 2019
e. Revenue share by price, 2019
XI. Company Profiles
a. Peloton Interactive, Inc
b. Nautilus, Inc.
c. Icon Health and Fitness
d. Tonal Systems, Inc.
Companies Mentioned
- Amer Sports Corporation (Precor Fitness)
- Hydrow Inc
- Icon Health and Fitness
- Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. (Matrix Fitness)
- Life Fitness Inc.
- Lululemon Athletica (Mirror)
- Nautilus Inc.
- Peloton Interactive Inc.
- Tonal Systems Inc.
- Wellness Holding S.r.l. (Technogym)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s7shc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets