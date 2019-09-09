United States Home Organization Products Market Report 2019-2023: Key Retailers are Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, IKEA, Target, Lowe's, The Container Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Organize-It, Houzz

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Organization Products in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US demand for home organization products is projected to increase 3.8% per year to $12.7 billion in 2023. A healthy economy and growing interest in home organization products, particularly high-value products will support demand gains through 2023.



Data are provided in dollar value at the manufacturers' level. Additionally, data are presented in dollar value at the retail level by product and room. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares. The study includes consumer survey data and trends, discussion of growth opportunities, and analysis of the retail market.



This report covers home organization product demand by material, product, room, and market, along with a discussion of retail sales and channels. Data are given in dollar value at the manufacturers' level for all breakouts. Additionally, data are presented in dollar value at the retail level by product and room.



Scope of the Report



Home organization product materials covered in the study include:



Metal & Wire

Plastic

Wood

Wicker, Rattan, & Other

Products for home organization products include:



Bins, Baskets, & Totes

Shelving

Modular Units

Hanging Storage

Accessories & Other

Rooms for home organization products include:



Closets

Garages

Family Rooms

Bedrooms

Pantries & Kitchens

Bathrooms & Utility Rooms

Other Areas

Markets for home organization products include:



Do-it-Yourself

Professional Installation

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. OVERVIEW



Key Findings

Consumer Home Organization Trends

Home Organization Movement Is Powered by Media

Consumers' Efficiency & Organization

Design & Style

Urban Living & Downsizing

& Downsizing Impact of Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters

Home Ownership Trends

Home Ownership Versus Rental Rates

Household Annual Income

Age Groups

Home Improvement

Alternate Storage Options

Home Organization Growth Opportunities

Self-Storage Market

Characteristics of the US Housing Stock

Pricing

Foreign Trade

3. MATERIALS



Key Findings

Demand by Material

Scope

Demand Forecast

Metal & Wire

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Plastic

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Wood

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Wicker, Rattan, & Other Materials

Sales Trends

Trends by Material Type

Natural Fiber

Canvas & All Other Materials

Suppliers

4. PRODUCTS



Key Findings

Demand by Product

Bins, Baskets, & Totes

Sales Trends

Materials

Rooms

Suppliers

Shelving

Sales Trends

Materials

Rooms

Suppliers

Modular Units

Scope

Sales Trends

Customizable Options

Materials

Rooms

Suppliers

Hanging Storage

Sales Trends

Materials

Rooms

Suppliers

Accessories & Other Products

Scope

Sales Trends

Materials

Rooms

Suppliers

5. ROOMS



Key Findings

Demand by Room

Closets

Sales Trends

Impact of Multifamily Housing Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Garages

Sales Trends

Remodeling Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Family Rooms

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Bedrooms

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Pantries & Kitchens

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Bathrooms & Utility Rooms

Sales Trends

Product Trends

Suppliers

Other Areas

Scope

Sales Trends

Product Trends

6. MARKETS



Key Findings

Demand by Market

Do-it-Yourself

Professional Installation

Demand Trends

Builders & Remodeling Contractors

Suppliers

7. RETAIL MARKET



Key Findings

Sales Forecast

Factors Determine Retail Value

Market Outlook by Product

Market Outlook by Room

DIY Retail Channels

Scope

Do-it-Yourself Retail Channels

Mass Merchant & Discount Stores

Home Centers & Hardware Stores

Specialty Channel

Other Outlets

Sales of DIY Products by Retail Channel

Key Retailers

Walmart

Amazon

Home Depot

IKEA

Target

Lowe's

The Container Store

Bed Bath & Beyond

Wayfair

Organize-It

Houzz

8. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE



Key Findings

Industry Composition

Market Share

Competitive Strategies

Private Label Store Brands & Exclusives

Distribution

Marketing

Acquisitions & Divestitures

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants

9. APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u07hjk



