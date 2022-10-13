United States Innovative Patient-Centric Solutions Market Report 2022-2026: Forecast Spending, Market-Specific Trends, Top Five Trends to Watch

Oct 13, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Technologies Driving Improved Healthcare Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will explore the current market dynamics driving adoption, key vendors operating in the space with evaluations of their solutions, and emerging 'vendors to watch' taking notable approaches to solving a problem in this niche.
This research will define the scope of capabilities an ideal experience strategy will enable to meet current market demands, with an eye towards ongoing development and future needs.
As options for care delivery grow, so too do consumer expectations. Providers are looking to leverage new technologies and platforms, both to streamline the patient journey through a healthcare system, as well as ease the burden on their own resources.
What does the future hold for healthcare institutions and consumers as both patient expectations and provider capabilities grow and change? How have expectations changed following the adoption of new tools and services during the pandemic?
In a rapidly shifting landscape, we can help you filter the signal from the noise. With all the hype around consumer-driven healthcare, rely on our analysts to provide pragmatic insights on the key trends relevant to your organization's strategy.
This report looks at patient-centric solutions and their futures such as:
- Offerings that at least partially allow the patient to engage with the provider to resolve direct healthcare needs;
- On-demand, or not limited by appointments, hours of operation, or similar considerations;
- Part of a closed workflow loop, not intermediary solutions - designed to be part of an integrated medical experience and not simply a component of that experience (such as a basic payment or scheduling app).
This report features the following vendors:
- Allscripts
- Amwell
- athenahealth
- Bright.md
- Cerner
- Change Healthcare
- Epic
- Gyant
- Innovaccer
- Luma Health
- Persivia
- Qure4U
- Relatient
- Salesforce
- Teladoc/Livongo
Key Topics Covered:
Key Takeaways
Defining the Consumer Experience
- Essential Capabilities for the 21st Century Patient
- Essential Back-Office Capabilities
- Patient Experience and the Quadruple Aim
- Components of the Consumer Experience
- Benefits and Actions to Improved Consumer Experience
- Digital Front Door Most Critical Component
- Evolution of Consumer-Patient Experience
- Obstacles to Overcome
- The Growing Role of Medicare Advantage
- Shared Risk Contracting Driving Efforts to Control Costs
- Philosophies of the Patient as Consumer
- Demographics Matter
- Gen Z will Demand New Levels of Service
- Mobile First Strategy for Engagement
- Pay Attention and Provide Two-Way Engagement
- Behavioral Health is Essential
- Caution: Digital Engagement, Bias and Transparency in AI
- Bias from many sources
VENDOR CATEGORIES
- Inclusion Criteria for Profiling
- EHR Vendors
- Population Health Management Vendors*
- Consumer Experience Best-of-Breed*
MARKET FORECAST
- Forecast Notes
- Forecast of Spending on the Consumer Experience
- Traditional Buyers of Experience Products and Services
- Forecast Spending Through 2026
- Market-Specific Trends
- Top Five Trends to Watch
PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS
- Caveats and Qualifications
- Harvey Ball Ratings Key
- Patient Consumer Experience Product Ratings Categories
- Patient Consumer Experience: Flagship Vendors
- Patient Consumer Experience: Runner Up Vendors
- Product Ratings
MARKET CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS
- Harvey Ball Ratings Key
- Market Categories
- Highly Concentrated Market Focus
- Market Ratings
Vendors to Watch
- Allscripts
- Amwell
- athenahealth
- Bright.md
- Cerner
- Change Healthcare
- Epic
- Gyant
- Innovaccer
- Luma Health
- Persivia
- Qure4U
- Relatient
- Salesforce
- Teladoc/Livongo
