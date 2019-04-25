United States Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis, Market Trends, Market Developments, & Key Updates

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ICP monitoring is used in about half of all severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) hospitalizations in the United States. While the rate of TBI mortality has decreased over the past decade, driven primarily by public awareness of head injuries and preventative safety measures, the number of reported cases continues to increase and hospital admission rates are trending upwards.



The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) acts as a cushion between the brain and the skull. In healthy individuals, it is circulated though the brain and its ventricles, the spine and the circulatory system. However, there are cases where the amount of CSF surrounding the brain changes significantly. As a result, intracranial pressure (ICP) can increase to damaging levels.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Indications

2.1.1.1 Hydrocephalus

2.1.1.2 Cerebral Edema

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.3 Complications

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total ICP Transducer System Market

2.3.1.1 Internal ICP Transducer System Market

2.3.1.2 External ICP Transducer System Market

2.3.2 ICP Drainage Device Market

2.3.3 Total Advanced ICP Monitoring Market

2.3.3.1 Advanced ICP Monitor Market

2.3.3.2 Monitor with Tissue Oxygen Saturation Market

2.3.3.3 Advanced ICP Sensor Market

2.3.4 Total Universal ICP Disposables Market

2.3.4.1 Universal ICP Cranial Access Kit Market

2.3.4.2 Total Universal ICP Catheter Market

2.3.4.2.1 Standard ICP Catheter Market

2.3.4.2.2 Antimicrobial ICP Catheter Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Abbreviations



4. Appendix: Company Press Releases

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Press Releases

Companies Mentioned



Natus Medical

Medtronic

Raumedic

Sophysa

Edwards Lifesciences

ICU Medical

Argon Medical

Utah Medical

