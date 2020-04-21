United States Investing Championship 2020 First Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Investing Championship today reported the results for the first quarter of the 2020 competition. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which does not allow traders to mislead the public by selecting their best performing account from among many. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

At the end of three months, the leader in the stock division is Tomas Claro, + 104.1%. Mr. Claro's performance is the highest ever in USIC history for a single quarter in the stock division. Mr. Claro was born in Chile. He has worked for twelve years for a number of large Chilean Institutions, including a five year stint as head of international trading. In 2017, he left Chile and moved to Chicago where he just received an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a full time trader. In second place, from the Philippines, is Javi Medina, + 94.9%. Javi played poker semi-professionally and competed successfully in the Asian Poker Tour. In third, + 67.9%, is Anish Sikri, a full-time trader from Washington, D.C. In fourth, + 55.5%, is Vitan Peychev, a professional trader who lives in Sofia, Bulgaria. In fifth place + 45.3%, is Evan Buenger of Buenger Capital, based in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Enhanced Growth division allows accounts which trade futures and long options. The leader in that division is Nick Marino, + 244%, from Manhattan. In second place, + 226.3%, is Minh Le, a professional trader who lives in Clinton Township, Michigan. Mr. Le was born in Vietnam. In third place, + 97.6% is Adrian Palmer. Dr. Palmer, who lives in Fairbanks Alaska, is a Dentist with the United States Public Health Service.

The United States Investing Championship also has a division for $1,000,000+ accounts. Leading that division in stocks, + 6.8%, is George Tkaczuk, from Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Tkaczuk is a portfolio manager at RCM Wealth Advisors, as well as a medical doctor. He was also at one time a professional volleyball player. Leading the $1,000,000+ division in Enhanced Growth, + 18.3%, is Luiz Pinto, from Doha, Qatar. Mr. Pinto, who has a Ph.D. in economics, was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com provides a form to enter, as well as copies of articles from the past concerning the United States Investing Championship. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former professional gambler, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at [email protected], or call 310-409-7193.

