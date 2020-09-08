United States IoT Payments Market Size by Year, Company, Origination Product, NAICS Code, and as a Percent of Company Revenue
Sep 08, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Payments: Taxonomy Driven Market Size and Company Rankings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT payments continue to drive increased revenue. Research indicates IoT payments are growing up to 15% YoY and are part of strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies, some of whom indicate in annual reports that they expect IoT to disrupt existing markets.
This research report delivers taxonomy driven market research that provides IoT payment market size by year, company, origination product, NAICS code, and as a percent of company revenue. The taxonomy utilized will enable the publisher to conduct industry specific competitive research projects and will dovetail that research with all other research performed using the NAICS database.
Fortune 500 company innovation and growth strategy plans involve IoT payments. Companies see initiatives involving IoT payments as a way to differentiate and grow new business. Of the companies and IoT payments examined, IoT payments grew at an estimated 7% (2018-2019).
Highlights of the report include:
- 2018-2019 US IoT payment market size by origination product (device) and company, year, replenishment item purchased and company, NAICS, and as a percent of company revenue.
- How IoT payments are perceived within companies that own products able to perform IoT payments.
- Existing closed loop and open loop IoT payment platforms and how these already complex technical and businesses environments will grow more complex as markets are created for both access to origination device data and for 3rd party sales of replenishment products.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Canon
- Epson
- Helen of Troy
- HP
- Philips
- Proctor and Gamble
- Progressive
- Radio Systems Corporation
- The Clorox Company
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Basic IoT Model Information
3. Measuring IoT Payments based on Origination Product
- IoT Payment Devices Identified by Federal NAICS Code National Industry
- IoT Payments by Origination Product
4. IoT Payments based on Item Purchased
- IoT Payments by NAICS National Industry of Item Purchased
- IoT Payments by Item Purchased
5. The Largest Devices and Companies Making IoT Payments
- IoT Payments Compared to Primary Company US Revenue
- Fortune 500 Companies' Strategy and Growth Plans Feature IoT Payments
6. IoT Payment Platform Processing
- Inkjet Cartridge Replenishment IoT Payment Platforms
- IoT Payments Forecast
7. Conclusions
8. References
- Related Research
- Endnotes
Figures
Figure 1: Basic IoT Model Diagram
Figure 2: Origination Product National Industry IoT Payments Values
Figure 3: Origination Product IoT Payments Values
Figure 4: Items Purchased through IoT Payments by National Industry
Figure 5: Progressive vehicle insurance is top IoT payment purchased
Figure 6: IoT payments make up ~4% of participating companies' revenue
Figure 7: IoT Payment Company Leaders
Figure 8: IoT Payments are part of new opportunities for company innovation
Figure 9: Of IoT Devices Examined - IoT Payments Forecast 2018-2024F
Figure 10: IoT Payments and IoT Relationships
