United States IT Staffing Market Report 2019

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by skill sets and end-users.



The US IT staffing market by skill sets majorly includes software engineers/developers/DevOps, project managers, business/system analysts, software architects, QA/testers, networking and security experts, data analytics and cloud computing scientists, mobile applications developers. The software engineers/developers/devOps segment accounted for the highest revenue in the IT job market in 2018. The demand for software engineers, mobile application developers, and software architects remained high in 2018. DevOps is another crucial skill set, which helps in the automation of software development and IT operations.



The US IT staffing market by end-users is divided into tech/telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others (pharma/biotech/medical devices, government, public administration, retail, energy, transportation, and warehousing). The US IT staffing market in the US by tech/telecom industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.



The telecom industry is actively looking for trained IT professionals for running IoT and upcoming 5G technology and working for cross-industry associations such as mPayment and mHealth. Cloud computing, IT support skills, networking, programming knowledge, and cybersecurity are key skill sets, which are expected to witness demand in the coming years.



Market Segmentation by Skill Sets

Software Engineers/Developers/DevOps

Project Managers

Business/Systems Analysts

Help Desk/Technical Support Professionals

Software Architects

QA/Testers

Networking and Security Experts

Data Analytics and Cloud Computing Scientists

Market Segmentation by End-user

TECH/TELECOM

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Key Vendor Analysis:



The US IT staffing market is one of the most highly fragmented markets across the diverse verticals of staffing. The market majorly depends on improving US economy. It has comparatively low entry barriers that push vendors toward project innovation and differentiation. Vendors try to gain an edge over their competitors through differentiated offerings, which could be an efficient applicant tracking system or a region-specific market expansion strategy.



Major vendors in the market are

TEKsystems (Allegis Group)

ASGN Incorporated

Insight Global

Randstad

Kforce

Companies Mentioned



vTech Solutions

VincentBenjamin

Vaco

System One

Signature Consultants

Rose International

Robert Half International

Optomi

NTT Data

Mindlance

Matrix Resources

Mastech Digital

Modis

Experis

Diversant

Digital Intelligence Systems

Consulting Solutions International

Compunnel Software Group

Collabera

BG Staffing

Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Artech Information Systems

American CyberSystems

Alku

Acro Services Corp

