United States Jewellery Market Report 2021, Featuring Pandora A/S, Signet Jewelers Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Richemont SA

The US jewellery market has witnessed negative impact of COVID-19 due to lockdown and trade restrictions. However the market is projected to grow further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising per capita disposable income, growing number of digital buyers, soaring urban population, increasing female population etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are reduction in the number of independent jewelers, decline in weddings, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the US jewellery market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides detailed analysis of the US gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The jewellery market has been segmented on the basis of type, assortment, platform, branding, metals and gender. The two main types of jewellery are fine jewellery and costume jewellery. On the basis of assortment, the market has been divided into rings, neckwear, earrings etc. Jewellery market can also be segmented on the basis of branding into branded and unbranded jewellery. Various kinds of metals included in jewellery market are gold, silver, diamond, platinum, gems etc. On the basis of platform, the market has been divided into online and offline jewellery market.

The US jewellery market is a highly fragmented one with various players operating at different levels of the jewellery supply chain. Pandora A/S, Signet Jewelers Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Richemont SA are the players whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Jewellery Market: Metals and Stones Analysis

4. COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19

4.3 Response of Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.2 Soaring Urban Population

5.1.3 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

5.1.4 Growing Number of Social Network Users

5.1.5 Rising Female Labor Force

5.1.6 Increasing Female Population

5.1.7 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

5.1.8 Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Decline in Weddings

5.2.2 Reduced Number of Independent Jewellers

5.2.3 Low Influx of Funds from Banks and Financial Institutions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Jewellery by Millennials

5.3.2 Growing Demand for Smart Jewellery

5.3.3 High Demand during Holidays and Special Occasions

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.2 The US Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

6.3 The US Diamond Jewellery Market Players by LFL Sales Growth

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Pandora A/S

7.2 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

7.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

7.4 Richemont SA





