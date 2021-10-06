United States Kids Food & Beverage Market Report 2021: Growth of Kids' F&B Appears to be Outpacing the Total Demand for Traditional Food and Beverages

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Kids Food & Beverage Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Kids Food and Beverage Markets are expected to reach US$ 64 Billion by 2027 from US$ 45 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.16% from 2020 to 2027.

Food marketing plays a significant role in the high incidence of childhood obesity and diet-related disease. The United States Kids' Food and Beverages market has been huge and complex. Across the country's growth of kids' food and beverage appears to be outpacing the total demand for traditional food and beverages in the same categories.

To enhance children's health, researchers, advocates, and governments have asked for improvements in the nutrition quality of foods sold to children. For more than a decade, the food and beverage industry in the United States has responded with self-regulatory measures, touting their effectiveness. The country's kids' food market is still in its infancy. United States Kids' Food and Beverages market is growing, providing several options with innovative, unique product lines accustomed to kids' needs and desires.



Kids' food and beverage grew faster, increasing by over 4% between 2012 and 2013, compared to 2.9 percent for regular food and beverages in the same categories according to BC30 Probiotic. Therefore, to improve sales, manufacturers and marketers of packaged goods are turning to America's youth.

In our report, Food and Beverages Market for kids in the United States focuses on six primary food and beverage categories in which marketers have a solid tendency to target kids: Beverage, Cereal, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Meals (Shelf-Stable) and Snacks (Salty and Sweet). The children's food market is still in its infancy, giving players even more incentive to develop new product lines tailored to children's requirements and aspirations.



Parents nowadays are looking for nutritionally beneficial, nutritious, functional elements in their children's meals and beverages. For instance, juices, which were once considered a healthy choice for youngsters, are now being vilified because of their high sugar content. In brief, parents are looking for healthy food and beverages to consume that do not contribute to obesity.



Some of the key players of the United States Kids Food and Beverages market comprise PepsiCo Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, The Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company and General Mills Inc. The industry players existing in the market are doing their part through new product development of healthier kid-friendly food and beverages.



