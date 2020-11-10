United States Laboratory Market Analysis Report 2020: COVID-19 Challenges Diagnostics Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Laboratory Market Report reviews the current landscape of U.S. clinical diagnostics and provides data on the biggest trends shaping laboratory testing. The report also reviews the challenges and opportunities unique to each market segment, and looks at forecasts for newly developing testing technologies.

Routine testing dropped 50-60% during the first two months of the pandemic, causing revenue declines of more than $5 billion

U.S. laboratory testing market was valued at $82 billion in 2019

in 2019 In 2018, labs experienced revenue declines of $300 -670 million under PAMA

Who Should Buy This Report:

Healthcare investors

Health systems

Healthcare distributors

Healthcare manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Laboratory Market Overview

Molecular, Antigen, And Serological Testing Central To Public Health During COVID-19

Emergency Use Authorizations Issued For Immediate Testing Of COVID-19

COVID-19 Challenges Diagnostics Supply Chain

Routine Lab Testing Volumes Decrease During Pandemic

Laboratory Revenues Decline More Than $5 Billion During First Two Months Of COVID-19

During First Two Months Of COVID-19 25% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests

Private Insurance Largest Payer For Lab Tests

Number Of Pharmacy And ASC Labs Increase In 2019

Hospital Lab Market Valued At $48 Billion

Independent Lab Market Valued At $28 Billion

Independent Labs Testing Volumes Decline During COVID-19

Physician Office Lab Market Worth $5 Billion

67% Of Physician Offices Have A Certificate Of Waiver

Number Of Labs Serving Assisted Living Market Increases by 5.8% In 2019

Under PAMA, Rates Move Downward By Nearly 10%

Criticisms Of PAMA Spur Congress To Pass LAB Act

Labs Servicing Nursing Homes Are Most Impacted By PAMA

PAMA Leads Labs To Refer More Tests Out

Lab Workforce Expected To Grow Faster Than Overall Employment

Worker Shortages Widespread In Lab Industry

Molecular Diagnostics Is Fastest Growing Lab Subspecialty

Declining Reimbursement Is Biggest Challenge For Labs

POC Testing Outpacing Overall Diagnostics Market

Slow Diagnostic Development Hinders Precision Medicine Launch

Clinical Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases Drive Demand For Molecular Genetic Testing

GHX Lists Clinical Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution

