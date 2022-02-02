United States Laboratory Market Report 2021-2025: An Industry with Over 260,000 Labratories

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 United States Laboratory Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. laboratory market has over 260,000 laboratories nationwide and was estimated to be worth $105.5 billion in 2020

Laboratory revenues and volumes made a tremendous rebound from early days of the pandemic and Delta variant further increased testing demand. The 2021 Laboratory Market Report analyzes upcoming laboratory breakthroughs and trends, provides an overview of the market and discusses key areas to watch.

Key Findings

Independent laboratory revenue was up nearly 80% in 2020, primarily due to COVID-19 testing demand.

The U.S. direct-to-consumer test market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025.

by 2025. Continuous glucose monitoring is projecting to increase 38% in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Laboratory Market Overview

Laboratory Revenues And Volumes Rebound During Pandemic

COVID-19 Delta Variant Increases Testing

25% Of Labs Perform Non-Waived Tests

Demand For COVID Testing Outpaces Laboratory Staff

Reducing Costs Is Top Priority For Hospital Lab Executives

Over Half Of Hospital Labs Outsource Lab Work

Nearly Half Of Hospital Labs Have An Outreach Program

Independent Laboratory Revenue Up Nearly 80% Due To COVID Testing Demand

COVID-19 Testing Declines But Independent Laboratory Revenues Expected To Increase In 2021

Physician Office Labs Represent The Majority Of Waived Laboratories

Medicare Lab Spending Increases Under PAMA

Genetic Testing Utilization Contributes To Increases In Total Medicare Spending Under PAMA

Top 25 Lab Tests See Reduced Or Unchanged Payment Rates

Payment Rates Reduced For 17 Of Top 25 Lab Tests

Number Of Home Health Agency Laboratories Continues To Decline

Liquid Biopsy Offers Hope For Less Invasive Early Cancer Detection

Oncology Dominates Next Generation Sequencing Market Share

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Expected To Grow After Key Recommendation

Use Of Biomarkers Increasing

Number Of FDA-Approved Companion Diagnostics Continues To Increase

More Diagnostic Testing Moves To The Home

Medicare Spending On Genetic Testing Increases $390 Million Year-Over-Year

Year-Over-Year Continuous Glucose Monitoring Adoption Expected To Increase With Elimination Of Medicare Rule

Molecular Testing Struggles To Meet Demand During Pandemic

Clarivate Lists Top Laboratory Products Sold Through Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xme96

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets