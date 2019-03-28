United States Lawn Mower Market Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2024: Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology & Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US lawn mower market is anticipated to reach revenues of approximately $13 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2024

The growing requirement for landscaping services and terrain maintenance across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is fueling the growth of the US lawn mower market. The use of IoT-enabled devices in combination with machine learning and artificial intelligence will lead to a paradigm shift in device management and control in the US market. The surge in sustainable living behaviors and unconventional sources that have risen out of the urban phenomenon of mixed-use community spaces will positively impact the growth of the US lawn mower market.

The increasing focus on power, speed, versatility, and capabilities of handling numerous terrains is encouraging the vendors to launch innovative products in the US. The rapid urbanization and industrialization will boost the adoption of commercial lawn mowers in the US market. The growing landscaping industry, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, and rising demand for backyard beautification among households are the significant factors attributing to the growth of the US lawn mower market. The increasing use of gas-powered lawn mower, electric lawn mower, and robotic lawn mowers is contributing to the growing revenues in the US market.

The advancement of battery technology led to the launch of battery-powered lawn mowers, that is easy to operate and eco-friendly in the US market. Top vendors such as Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract the maximum number of consumers in the US market.

US Lawn Mower Market - Dynamics



The increasing adoption of green spaces and green roofs is fueling the demand for innovative products in the US lawn mower market. The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are being linked with access to greenery. Green spaces typically help to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. The increasing application of new products in the commercial sector due to its use in golf courses and other large parks and lawns will drive the growth of the market.

Considering green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are being incorporated continuously into urban planning. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase the green space in cities and drive sales in the US market. Green roofs help to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and increase biodiversity. These green roof initiatives will boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the US lawn mower market.

Key Highlights of the US Lawn Mower Market:



The advanced models of robotic mowers are making its way into US households during the forecast period.

The increase in the tech-savvy population, growth in per capita disposable income, and stabilizing economy are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the US lawn mower market.

The increasing number of eco-cities and green spaces will drive the demand for landscaping services in the US market.

Several APAC-based vendors are launching their products in the US lawn mower market.

The vendors are investing in infrastructure and R&D support to improve the reliability, technology, and price of the product's launch in the market.

The vendors are entering into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers to enhance their product reach in the US lawn mower market.

Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:

The exponential growth of the Landscaping Industry

Development of Sustainable Cities in the US

Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment

US Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis



The US lawn mower market is witnessing rapid technological innovations and continual upgrades that is fueling the competition. The manufacturers of robotic equipment with energy savings and ease of manufacturing as processors are augmenting the growth of the US lawn mower market.



The major vendors in the market are:

Deere & Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota

MTD Products

Bosch

The Toro Company

