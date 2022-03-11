United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Review 2020/2021: Life Industry is Not Keeping Up with Population Growth

Mar 11, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Annual - Weathering the Storm" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 Life-Annuity Distribution and Marketing Annual examines the role private equity continues to play, along with other key factors, in driving distributor consolidation. Even before Covid-19, the number of new policies was often lower than the number of policies lapsed and surrendered.
As a result, the life industry is not keeping up with population growth. The author continues the analysis of in force contract development across distribution channels. Increasing market penetration requires continued investment in advertising. However, cost control remains a key concern for managers.
As before, advertising expenses, agency expenses, and expense ratios provides some insight into how companies are using their advertising budgets. Using statutory data and proprietary analysis, the author reviews individual life and annuity sales by product and channel from 2016 through 2020. In addition, a product-level sales forecast through 2023 is provided.
Key Topics Covered
Key Distribution Developments in 2020
- Weathering the Financial Storm
- Need for Scale and Retirement Driving Distributor M&A
- Private Equity Interest in Distribution
Life Insurance Policy Development
- Life Insurance Market Penetration
- Channel Differences in Market Penetration
Advertising Expense Analysis
- Advertising Expense Ratios
- Advertising Expense Trends
- Multiline Insurer Advertising Expenses
Individual Life Insurance Sales By Channel
- Life Insurance Distribution Review and Forecast
- Life Insurance Sales Results by Channel
- Life Insurance Sales Results by Company Size
Individual Annuity Sales by Channel
- Annuity Sales Review and Forecast
- Annuity Sales Results by Channel
- Annuity Sales Results by Company Size
Companies Mentioned
- Ameriprise
- Focus Financial
- LPL Financial
- Raymond James
- Siebert Financial
- Stifel Financial
- Waddell & Reed
- AmeriLife
- Captrust Financial Advisors
- Cerity Partners
- Creative Planning
- Focus Financial
- Hightower
- HUB International
- Integrity Marketing Group
- Mercer
- Simplicity Group
- Wealth Enhancement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc9kiq
