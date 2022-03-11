United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Review 2020/2021: Life Industry is Not Keeping Up with Population Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Life-Annuity Distribution & Marketing Annual - Weathering the Storm" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 Life-Annuity Distribution and Marketing Annual examines the role private equity continues to play, along with other key factors, in driving distributor consolidation. Even before Covid-19, the number of new policies was often lower than the number of policies lapsed and surrendered.

As a result, the life industry is not keeping up with population growth. The author continues the analysis of in force contract development across distribution channels. Increasing market penetration requires continued investment in advertising. However, cost control remains a key concern for managers.

As before, advertising expenses, agency expenses, and expense ratios provides some insight into how companies are using their advertising budgets. Using statutory data and proprietary analysis, the author reviews individual life and annuity sales by product and channel from 2016 through 2020. In addition, a product-level sales forecast through 2023 is provided.

Key Topics Covered

Key Distribution Developments in 2020

Weathering the Financial Storm

Need for Scale and Retirement Driving Distributor M&A

Private Equity Interest in Distribution

Life Insurance Policy Development

Life Insurance Market Penetration

Channel Differences in Market Penetration

Advertising Expense Analysis

Advertising Expense Ratios

Advertising Expense Trends

Multiline Insurer Advertising Expenses

Individual Life Insurance Sales By Channel

Life Insurance Distribution Review and Forecast

Life Insurance Sales Results by Channel

Life Insurance Sales Results by Company Size

Individual Annuity Sales by Channel

Annuity Sales Review and Forecast

Annuity Sales Results by Channel

Annuity Sales Results by Company Size

Companies Mentioned

Ameriprise

Focus Financial

LPL Financial

Raymond James

Siebert Financial

Stifel Financial

Waddell & Reed

AmeriLife

Captrust Financial Advisors

Cerity Partners

Creative Planning

Hightower

HUB International

Integrity Marketing Group

Mercer

Simplicity Group

Wealth Enhancement

