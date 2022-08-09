United States Livestreaming Market Analysis 2022: Streaming of Truly Live News, Sports, Special Events, and Other Content Continues to Grow Significantly

Aug 09, 2022, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Livestreaming: The Next Hot Video Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research examines consumer uptake of livestreaming video, the different types of live content that drives consumption, and the platforms and services used for this content.
Streaming of truly live news, sports, special events, and other content continues to grow significantly in recent years alongside the explosive growth of the OTT market.
Services with a variety of content sources are streaming more live content than ever before. Live content has become a key component of many service offerings and a staple of the consumer video portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Entertainment Video Service Ecosystem
Executive Summary
- Use of Livestreamed Content
- Use of Livestreamed Content by Household Income and Children at Home
- Types of Live Events Watched Online
- Average Monthly Time Spent on Online Video Contents
- Device Used for Watching Live Online Events by Age
- Average Monthly Spending on OTT Services by Livestreaming Access Frequency
Use of Livestreamed Content
- Use of Livestreamed Content
- Use of Livestreamed Content by Household Income and Children at Home
- Major Video Service Subscription by Livestreamers vs Non-Streamers
- Average Monthly Spending on OTT Services by Livestreamers vs. Non-Livestreamers
- Average Monthly Spending on OTT Services by Livestreaming Access Frequency
- Use of Livestreamed Content by Video Service Users
- Major OTT Service Subscription by Live Streamers vs Non-Streamers
- Type of Live Events Watched Online
- Type of Live Events Watched Online by Gender
- Number of Live Online Event Types Viewed, in The Past 3 Months
- Livestreaming Access by Number of Sports OTT Subscribed
- Sports OTT Subscriptions
- Livestreaming Access by Sports OTT Subscriptions
- Livestreaming Access by Premium Sports Package Subscription
- Livestreaming Access Frequency
- Frequency of Live Online Event Attendance by Number of Children at Home
- Frequency of Live Online Event Viewing by Number of Online Event Types Watched
Livestreaming & Other Types of Content
- Average Monthly Time Spent on Online Video Content
- Average Monthly Time Allocation by Livestreaming Access Frequency
- Average Monthly Time Spent on Online Video Contents by Age
- Average Monthly Time Allocation by Adoption Segment
- Attitudes Towards Watching Livestreams Online
- Attitudes Towards Online Live Event Preferences by Age
- Attitudes Towards Watching Livestreams by Access Frequency
Livestreaming Platforms
- Device Used to Access Livestreaming
- Device Used for Watching Live Online Events by Age
- Device Used to Access Livestreaming by Access Frequency
Appendix
