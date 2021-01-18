United States Marine Band Participates in Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The President's Own" United States Marine Band will participate in the Inauguration of the President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.

While seated directly beneath the platform, the Marine Band provides music for the inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol to include "Hail to the Chief" after newly sworn-in President Joe Biden has taken the oath of office.

Thomas Jefferson was the first President to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. An accomplished musician himself, he is credited with giving the Marine Band its nickname "The President's Own."