United States Marketing Analytics Market 2019-2024: Increasing Need to Utilize Marketing Budgets for an Effective ROI & Adoption of Cloud Technology and Big Data

The US marketing analytics market was valued at USD 847.81 million and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The benefits of analytics have become highly obvious for companies, as the competition for the retention of customers has become a necessity for the businesses. Companies these days use multiple channels to keep the customers informed and connected with them. Analytics solution allows them to keep track of the impact of the actions taken. This has resulted in the integration of these solutions with the existing ERP solution, which is beneficial in using the generated and available data.

Increasing need to utilize marketing budgets for an effective ROI is estimated to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology and Big Data is also increasing the growth of the US marketing analytics market.

Over the course of 2017, technology giants, like Google, Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle added more data sources to their ever-growing marketing capabilities. This particular trend is expected to continue, as businesses of all sizes work to lessen the complexity of data collection, cleansing, and usage across their organizations.

Scope of the Report

Marketing analytics software aid a company in tracking the data pertaining to traffic, leads, and sales. Implementation of marketing analytics helps the person of interest to compare between various mediums of operation, such as social media vs. blogging vs. email marketing. These analytics also aid in diagnosing the difficulties faced in a particular channel, and the tactical steps that need to be taken to improve the background.

Key Market Trends

E-mail Marketing Segment to Hold Major Market Share over the Forecast Period

E-mail marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing for most US businesses in their overall marketing strategy. Considering the number of e-mail users, about 233 million in the United States (as of 2017), the marketers find great opportunities to reach out to customers.

E-mail marketing is considered the third-most influential source of information for B2B customers after colleague recommendations and industry thought leaders (or influencers). While large businesses are using email marketing for increasing their brand loyalty, and are usually sales focused, small businesses are focusing on increasing their brand reach across the region.

Furthermore, the marketing analytics software enables businesses to create a customer segment based on different metrics, such as open rates and click-through rates. This is to personalize their marketing approach and also to evaluate their ROI, relative to the other forms of marketing, like display ads and search engine marketing.

According to Constant Contact Inc., a New York-based marketing company, e-mail marketing is the most popular form of marketing among the 1,005 US small business owners they surveyed. Among which, around 42% are using e-mail marketing for new potential customers and drive brand awareness.

Competitive Landscape

The US marketing analytics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries.

In July 2017, Teradata announced the acquisition of StackIQ, a prominent developer of cloud analytics software, which has managed the deployment of cloud and analytics software at millions of servers in data centers around the world. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the R&D capabilities of the company. Furthermore, in Jun 2018, Microsoft signed a MoU with New Sales Wales to trial a major data science project based on procurement analytics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increase in Social Media Channels

4.5.2 Increasing Need to Utilize Marketing Budgets for an Effective ROI

4.5.3 Adoption of Cloud Technology and Big Data

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Cost of Implementation and System Integration Issues for Marketing Analytics Software

4.6.2 Availability of Many Free Open Source Software

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 Market Segmentation

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Online Marketing

5.2.2 E-mail Marketing

5.2.3 Content Marketing

5.2.4 Social Media Marketing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Education

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Travel and Hospitality

5.3.7 Other End Users

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Salesforce.Com Inc.

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 Teradata Corporation

6.1.9 Neustar, Inc.

6.1.10 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.11 Tableau Software

6.1.12 Google LLC

7 Investment Analysis

8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends

