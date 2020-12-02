United States Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020: Increasing Number of Multi-Vendor Contracts & Rising Adoption of Equipment Insurance

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is predicted to generate a revenue of $21,358.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The rising awareness regarding preventive medical equipment maintenance services among hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals is a major driving factor of the market. In order to decrease the probability of the breaking down of medical equipment, these services need to be performed frequently.

Out of these, 2,937 hospitals were not-for-profit non-government community hospitals and 1,296 were investor-owned community hospitals. In terms of equipment type, the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market is divided into life support equipment, imaging equipment, surgical equipment, electromedical equipment, dental equipment, and endoscopes. Among all these, the life support division is predicted to progress at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The major reason for the growing demand for life support equipment in the U.S. is the rising incidence of acute cardiac and respiratory conditions and increasing traumatic injuries. As per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, over 5 million patients are admitted every year to the intensive care units in the country. Ascribed to this, life support devices need to be maintained regularly in order to provide critical and emergency care at any time.

Players in the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market are relying on mergers and acquisitions for strengthening their position in the domain.

Some of the major companies in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Agiliti Health Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Crothall Healthcare, Sodexo Group, and TRIMEDX Holdings LLC.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Equipment Type

4.1.1.1 Imaging

4.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.1.1 CT

4.1.1.1.1.2 MRI

4.1.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities

4.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-ray

4.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound

4.1.1.1.2.3 Others

4.1.1.2 Electromedical

4.1.1.3 Life support

4.1.1.4 Endoscopes

4.1.1.5 Surgical

4.1.1.6 Dental

4.1.2 By Service Type

4.1.2.1 Preventive

4.1.2.2 Corrective

4.1.2.3 Operational

4.1.3 By Service Provider

4.1.3.1 OEM

4.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEM

4.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEM

4.1.3.2 ISO

4.1.3.3 In-house maintenance

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Public sector

4.1.4.2 Private sector

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts

4.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment insurance

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Advancements in medical device industry

4.2.2.2 Rising awareness about preventive medical equipment maintenance

4.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High maintenance costs

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 New services offered by players in medical equipment maintenance market

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Industry Insights

5.1 Regulatory Overview

5.2 Macroeconomic Insights

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Equipment Type

6.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type

6.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type

6.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type

6.2 By Service Type

6.3 By Service Provider

6.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type

6.4 By End User

6.1 By State

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players

7.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.1.3 Other Developments

7.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Key Players

8.1.1 Business overview

8.1.2 Product and service offerings

8.1.3 Key financial summary

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Agiliti Inc.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sodexo SA

Crothall Healthcare

TRIMEDX Holdings LLC

Signature Medical Services Inc.

NovaMed Corporation

Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u87qw0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

