United States Navy Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Aircraft Carriers Market 2019-2024: Focus on Rebuilding their Aging Fleet and Procuring Ships

Today, and for the last 78 years, the United States has ruled the waves and thereby ruled the world. And a major reason for its dominance, is the U.S. Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.

Since 9/11, U.S. military operations have been focused on the Middle East. However, resurging threats from peer and near-peer countries like Russia and China, as well as missile threats from Iran and North Korea, are shifting U.S. priorities towards higher-end capabilities.

After years of under-investment, the U.S. Navy is focusing on rebuilding their aging fleet and procuring ships including submarines and aircraft carriers. The U.S. Navy currently has 283 deployable ships compared to a 355-ship goal.

After numerous up and down cycles, the U.S. Navy today is resurgent, thanks to the Trump Administration's large increases in defense spending. In fact, the U.S. Navy is in the early stages of the strongest procurement cycle since the Reagan administration.

This report provides an in-depth look at how the nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers markets will be impacted by the double-digit growth in U.S. Navy spending on these vessels over the next five to 30 years.

For background, there is a discussion of U.S. strategic nuclear forces and naval nuclear propulsion. A review of the operations, capabilities and strategy of the modern U.S Navy is given, followed by an analysis of the markets for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. A more detailed analysis of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers technologies is provided.

Finally, profiles of General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls and BWX Technologies are given. These companies will be the primary beneficiaries of the U.S. Navy's 30-year shipbuilding plan, especially for submarines and aircraft carriers. For readers not familiar with nuclear power and how nuclear reactors work, an appendix explains these technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. UNITED STATES STRATEGIC NUCLEAR FORCES

Strategic Triad

Force Structure and Size During Cold War

Force Structure and Size After the Cold War

Current and Future Force Structure and Size

Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles

Modernization Plans and Programs

Ohio Replacement Program

Navy Force Posture

Current Force Structure

3. NAVAL NUCLEAR PROPULSION

Definition

Applications

Development History

Naval vs. Land Power Plants

Nuclear-Propulsion Advantages

Naval Power Plants

Naval Special Requirements

Reactor Compartment

Radiation

Nuclear Fuel

Decommissioning and Defueling

U.S. Naval Reactors

Naval Reactors Contractors

Reactor Designations

Aircraft Carrier Reactors

A4W Reactor

A1B Reactor

Submarine Reactors

S6G Reactor

S6W Reactor

S8G Reactor

S9G Reactor

S1B Reactor

Naval Reactors Budget

FY2020 Budget

Future Priorities

Naval Reactors Operations and Infrastructure

Naval Reactors Development

Advanced Test Reactor

Cobalt-60

S8G Prototype Refueling

Columbia-Class Reactor Systems Development

BWX Technologies

4. RESURGENT UNITED STATES NAVY

Key Facts

Navy Role in U.S. Defense Strategy

Aircraft Carrier as a National Force

High Seas

Carrier Strike Group

Expeditionary Strike Group

Carrier Strike Group vs. Expeditionary Strike Group

CSG as an Independent Combat System

ESG Projects Land-Based Power

Naval Vessels' Role in U.S. Strategy

1960's to 1980's

1990's

2000's

Finite Lives

Multiyear Procurement

Smaller Operating Groups

Reduced Manning

Outsourcing

355-Ship Goal

Submarines: Largest Part Navy Spending

Next Tranche of Virginia-Class Submarines

12 Carriers Goal

Nuclear-Powered Submarines and Aircraft Carriers

U.S. Navy Largest in World

Major U.S. Navy Ship Types

U.S. Navy Coding System

U.S. Naval Shipyards

Rebuilding Aging Fleet

Evolution to 355-Ship Force

Shipbuilding Plan

Aggressive Growth Scenario

Efficient and Agile Industrial Base

Individual Ship Procurement by Class

Aircraft Carriers

Strategic Ballistic Missile Submarines

Attack Submarines

Digital Shipbuilding

Shipbuilding 4.0

Digital Twin

Model-Based Enterprise

Modular Construction Programs

Submarines

1-3-8

Next Steps

5. U.S. NAVY SHIPBUILDING MARKET

30-Year Overview

FYDP

Shipbuilding Plan

Long-Range Naval Vessel Inventory

Aggressive Growth Opportunity

Defense Industrial Base

Commercial Industrial Base

Annual Funding for Ship Construction

Navy Shipbuilding Market Value

Nuclear Propulsion Equipment Market

Sustainment Costs

Business Model as a Monopsony

6. NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINES

U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarines Types

SSNs

Designations

Missions

Ohio-Class SSBNs

Submarine Construction Industrial Base

Columbia-Class Program

Program Name

Columbia Class Technology Efforts

Planned Procurement Quantity

Planned Procurement Schedule

Key Columbia-Class Design Features

Operation and Support Cost

Submarine Unified Build Strategy

Milestone B Approval

Columbia-Class Program Funding

GAO Review

Columbia Class Critical Technologies

Columbia Design and Construction Approach

Aggressive Build Schedule

Use of Advance Construction

Critical Technologies Challenges

Integrated Power System

Common Missile Compartment

Integrated Power System and Nuclear Reactor

Labor Hours

Cost Uncertainties

Schedule and Technical Risks

Nuclear Reactor Plant

Impact on Other Navy Shipbuilding Programs

Block Buy and Multiyear Procurement Contracting

U.S. Attack Submarine Force Level Goals

Los Angeles - and Seawolf-Class Boats

- and Seawolf-Class Boats Virginia-Class Program

Three Boats Requested

Block V Boats

Joint Production Arrangement

Schedule and Cost Performance

Virginia Payload Module

Virginia-Class Costs

Acoustic and Other Improvements

Projected SSN Force Levels

Industrial-Base Challenges

Stealth Issues

SQUIDs

7. AIRCRAFT CARRIERS

Background

Current Navy Aircraft Carrier Force

Not Less Than 11 Carriers

Nine Carrier Air Wings

12 Carriers Goal

Dates for Achieving 12-Carrier Force

Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base

Gerald R. Ford Class Program

CVN-78 ( Gerald R. Ford )

) CVN-79 ( John F. Kennedy )

) Block Buy Contract

CVN-80 (Enterprise)

CVN-81 (Not Yet Named)

CVN-79, CVN-80, CVN-81 Costs

Smaller Aircraft Carriers

Nuclear Powerplant Problems

Transformers

Shock Testing

8. COMPANY PROFILES

BWX Technologies, Inc. (Overview, Financials, Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, Medical Isotopes Business, BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada, Competition, Joint Ventures, Customers, Submarines and Aircraft Carriers, Nuclear Cores Revenue, New Contracts)

General Dynamics Corporation (Overview, Marine Systems, Electric Boat, Virginia-Class Submarines, Industrial Base, Columbia-Class Submarines, CapEx, MRO)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Overview, Segments, Ingalls, Newport News, Aircraft Carriers, RCOH, Decommissioning, Nuclear-Powered Submarines, Virginia-Class Submarines, Columbia-Class Submarines, Fleet Support Services, Technical Solutions, Nuclear and Environmental Services, Employees, Customers, Two Aircraft Carriers at Once, Margins, Shipbuilding Modernization, Modular Building, Digital Shipbuilding, 3-D Mapping, Reality Capture and Laser Scanning, Visual Build Management, Augmented Reality)

9. APPENDIX



10. NUCLEAR REACTORS

Definition

Principles of Operation

Chain Reaction and Criticality

Reactor Control

Fissile and Fertile Materials

Heat Removal

Shielding

Critical Concentration and Size

Thermal, Intermediate and Fast Reactors

Reactor Design and Components

Core

Fuel Types

Coolants and Moderators

Reflectors

Reactor Control Elements

Structural Components

Coolant System

Containment System

Types of Reactors

Power Reactors

Light-Water Reactors

PWRs and BWRs

Advantages and Disadvantages

Fueling and Refueling LWRs

CANDU Reactors

Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor

Other Power Reactors

Research Reactors

Production Reactors

Space Reactors

Ship-Propulsion Reactors



Companies Mentioned



BWX Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

