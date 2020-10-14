United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2020-2027: Harmony, Verifi, and Panorama are the Most Popular NIPT Test Available

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2020 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027.

The growth in the U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is largely attributed to factors such as the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk.

Key Findings:

The United States Rises to Become Largest NIPT Test Market

The U.S. NIPT Test Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of More Than 18% during 2020 -2027

Harmony, Verifi, and Panorama are the Most Popular NIPT Test Available in the United States

Key Features of the Study:

The Market Size of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States Average Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States High-Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

Analyses the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United States with Seven Years Forecast

with Seven Years Forecast Examines the United States Number of Average Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Scrutinizes the United States Number of High-Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

Insight into the United States Average and High-Risk Potential NIPT Tests Market with Seven Years Forecast

Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

Analyses of the United States Average and High-Risk Potential Number of Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

The Key Market Players for the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Are Listed Below:

Illumina

Natera

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Centogene

GenPath

Progenity

PerkinElmer

Yourgene Health

Invitae Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.2 Key Market Inhibitors

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10.1 Collaboration Deals

10.2 Venture Capital Investment

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 Exclusive Agreement

10.5 Licensing Agreement

10.6 Distribution Agreement

10.7 Partnership Deals

11. Key Companies Analysis

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Product Outlook

11.3 Key Developments



