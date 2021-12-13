United States Nutraceutical Excipients Market 2021-2026 Featuring Key Players BASF, Galenova, Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies and Kraeber & Co

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market Research Report by End Product (Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Prebiotics), by Form (Dry and Liquid), by Application, by State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Nutraceutical Excipients Market size was estimated at USD 802.27 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 825.72 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.47% to reach USD 1,043.01 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Excipients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End Product, the market was studied across Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.

Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Binders, Coating Agents, Disintegrants, Fillers & Diluents, Flavoring Agents, and Lubricants.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Nutraceutical Excipients Market, including

ABF Ingredients

Ashland Global

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Azelis Holding S.A.

BASF SE

Biogrund GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Galenova Inc

Hilmar Ingredients

IMCD

Ingredion Inc.

Innophos, Inc.

J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

Kerry Group PLC

Kraeber & Co GmbH

LeBaronBrown Specialities LLC

Meggle AG

Murugappa Group

Pharmaline International Co.

Roquette Freres S.A.

Sensient Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by End Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Minerals

6.3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

6.4. Prebiotics

6.5. Probiotics

6.6. Proteins & Amino Acids

6.7. Vitamins



7. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid



8. Nutraceutical Excipients Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Binders

8.3. Coating Agents

8.4. Disintegrants

8.5. Fillers & Diluents

8.6. Flavoring Agents

8.7. Lubricants



9. California Nutraceutical Excipients Market



10. Florida Nutraceutical Excipients Market



11. Illinois Nutraceutical Excipients Market



12. New York Nutraceutical Excipients Market



13. Ohio Nutraceutical Excipients Market



14. Pennsylvania Nutraceutical Excipients Market



15. Texas Nutraceutical Excipients Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario



17. Company Usability Profiles



18. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7463na

