United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

United States oilfield equipment rental market is estimated to stand at $ 4.32 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 5.37 billion by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing focus on unconventional reserves such as shale gas, tight gas, CBM, heavy crude, among others. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on E&P and drilling activities is anticipated to foster the growth of market during forecast years. Additionally, technological innovations and digitalization in the oil & gas industry is further expected to propel the market over the next few years.



The United States oilfield equipment rental market is segmented based on equipment type, application, and region.Based on equipment type, the market can be fragmented into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment and others.



The drilling equipment segment accounted for around 50% of the market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period as well.In terms of application, the United States oilfield equipment rental market is categorized into onshore & offshore, among which, the onshore segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025.



In terms of regional segmentation, the United States oilfield equipment market is categorized in South-East, Mid-West, West, North-East and South-West regions. Out of these, South-West region is expected to hold its dominance in the United States oilfield equipment rental market due to presence of a large number of oil reserves and oil production rate in the region.



Major players operating in the United States oilfield equipment rental market include Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Weatherford International plc, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Precision Drilling Corporation, Parker Drilling Company, FMC Technologies, Inc., Oil States International, Basic Energy Services, Inc. and others. Market players are increasingly adopting competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service agreements to increase their market presence. For instance, in November 2018, Technip FMC signed a 5-year agreement with Chevron to supply surface wellhead equipment and services in United States & Canada.



In this report, United States oilfield equipment rental market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Equipment Type:

o Drilling Equipment

o Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Market, By Region:

o South-West

o Mid-West

o West

o South-East

o North-East



