United States On-Demand Earned Wage Access Market 2020: Review & Comparison of 7 Providers

A new industry within the financial wellness market provides employees with access to wages that they have already earned but have not yet received through the traditional employer payroll cycle. Workers can request to receive a portion of their pay before payday in order to be able to pay their bills on time and avoid high-cost financing options like overdrafts, credit cards, and payday loans. By offering the option of getting paid more frequently, employers can both attract new employees and retain current employees, which saves the expense of recruiting, onboarding, and training new workers.



On-Demand Earned Wage Access: U.S. Vendor Comparison examines market providers of services delivered as part of employers' benefits and also at solutions that operate as a direct-to-consumer model.



This is a rapidly growing corner of the payments industry that has the potential to alter the way workers think about getting paid. The solutions reviewed in this report are focused on helping lower wage workers who often face income insecurity and financial hardships. However, as the industry matures, higher-income individuals may also have an interest in getting paid based on their needs rather than a calendar date.



Highlights of the report include:

The current market drivers for on-demand earned wage access

How earned wage access and earned wage advance products function

Sizing of the current market for this service

Current regulatory considerations

Reviews of seven providers, each including a company overview and a product review

Advice for buyers and providers of these services

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

Methodology

3. Market Overview

What is Driving Market Growth?

Benefits

4. Sizing the Market for Earned Wage Access



5. Regulation



6. Features and Functions Summary



7. Individual Vendor Reviews: Earned Wage Access

Branch

DailyPay

FlexWage

Instant Financial

PayActiv

8. Comparing Earned Wage Access Company and Product Attributes



9. Key Considerations for Employers and the Providers Recommended



10. Individual Vendor Reviews: Wage Advance

Dave

Earnin

11. Conclusions

Advice for Buyers

Advice for Earned Wage Access Providers

List of Figures

Figure 1: Key differences between earned wage access and earned wage advance

Figure 2: Individuals reach out to a variety of sources to pay for an unexpected expense

Figure 3: Most likely to benefit from access to wages between paydays are those who struggle to pay bills

Figure 4: Summary assessment of features and functions by vendor



List of Tables

Table 1: Two-thirds of US workers are paid less than $50,000 annually

Table 2: Summary of key company details

Table 3: Key employer needs and the providers that best fit the requirements

Companies Mentioned



Acrisure

Blue Yonder

Branch

DailyPay

Dave

Delaget

Earnin

Evolve Bank and Trust

FlexWage

Instant Financial

Kronos

Mastercard

PayActiv

The Clearing House (TCH)

Visa

