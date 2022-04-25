United States Online Grocery Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Walmart, The Kroger Co., Target, Amazon.com, Albertsons Companies, Fresh Direct, & Costco

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Online Grocery Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Current Analysis, Growth, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States market for online grocery estimated at US$ 96 billion in the year 2021, is expected to reach a revised market size of US$ 242 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the period 2021 - 2028.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States online grocery market are obtained with maximum precision.



This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire United States online grocery market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States' online grocery market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2019 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for online grocery in the United States.



The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and market size of the major 8 segments from 2019 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the major segments and key players.



The report also covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the United States Online Grocery Market During the Forecast Period:

Changing lifestyle of the consumers

Tech-savvy generation who prefers buying products online

The growth in disposable incomes and busier lifestyles

The preference for online delivery of grocery products became more visible following the COVID-19 outbreak

The Key Market Players for the United States Online Grocery Market are Listed Below:

Walmart

The Kroger Co.

Target Brands, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Fresh Direct (Ahold Delhaize)

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Number of Online Grocery Buyers and Forecast (2019 - 2028)



3. United States Online Grocery Market Size and Forecast (2019 - 2028)



4. United States Online Grocery Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 - 2028

4.1 By Segment

4.2 By Key Players



5. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Online Grocery Market

5.1 Market Growth Drivers

5.2 Market Challenges



6. United States Online Grocery Market, By Segments (2019 - 2028)

6.1 Fruits and Vegetables

6.2 Frozen Foods

6.3 Drugs and Healthcare Items

6.4 Meat, Fish, Poultry and Other Deli Items

6.5 Beverages (including Alcohol)

6.6 Dairy Products

6.7 Other Non-Foods Items

6.8 Other Foods



7. Key Companies Analysis

