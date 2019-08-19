United States Online Grocery Shopping Markets 2019: A Breakout Year for U.S. Online Grocery Ordering

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Takes Off but Remains a Challenging Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by growing consumer e-commerce and advances in grocery order fulfillment, U.S. online grocery sales continue to increase to record levels. National and regional grocery chains are making major investments in technology and delivery resources to address this online sales channel. A new research report, U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Takes Off but Remains a Challenging Channel, assesses current industry challenges and opportunities as well as future considerations and implications for the grocery industry.

Consumers want convenience and immediacy in their everyday shopping routines. Grocers have been late to the online party, but now they are going all out to support customers that prefer online shopping. But grocery order fulfillment is labor-intensive and last-mile delivery is expensive, so the online channel will be financially challenging for grocers. commented the author of this report.



Highlights of this research report include:

Competitive industry forces impacting the grocery industry

How e-commerce has become the virtual grocery aisle

Supporting role played by third-party delivery companies

Market share data estimates of leading U.S. online grocers

Obstacles to consumer adoption of online grocery ordering

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Dynamic Industry Forces Buffet Grocery Industry

Cutthroat Competition in Most Metro Regions

International and Local Entrants Increase Competition

Pricing Power Proves Elusive

Restaurant Meals and Takeout as Substitute Products

E-Commerce Becomes the Virtual Grocery Store Aisle

Peapod Started the Current Online Grocery Business Model

Grocery Industry Late to Adopt E-Commerce Channel

Logistics and Technology Enhancements Enhance Online Ordering Process

Third-Party Delivery Companies Play a Key Supporting Role

Online Grocery Takes Off and Spurs Competition

Challenges to Consumer Adoption of Online Ordering

Conclusions and Implications



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons

Aldi

Amazon.com

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Food Lion

FreshDirect

Giant

H-E-B

Hannaford

Instacart

Kroger

Lidl

Market Basket

Peapod

Postmates

Publix

Sam's Club

Shipt

Smart & Final

Stew Leonard's

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

