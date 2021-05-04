United States Operator Business Services Markets 2020-2021 & Forecast 2025: Revenue Growth in Broadband and ICT Services among SMBs May Enable Smaller Operators to Increase their Market Share

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operator Business Services: USA Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the USA for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.

This report contains:

Forecasts for operator services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services

Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)

An estimate of the total market fo ICT services addressable by operators and the likely share achievable by them for seven service categories

Demographic data on the number of employees, businesses and sites within each business size segment (note that we include entities in the government and public sectors).

It also provides short profiles of operators that are active in the Canadian business market including AT&T, Comcast, Charter (Spectrum), Frontier Communications, GTT, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), TDS Inc. (TDS Telecom and US Cellular), T-Mobile US, Verizon, Windstream and Zayo

Countries modelled

USA

Business sizes

Micro (0-9 employees)

Small (10-49 employees)

Medium (50-249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)

Services

Mobile

Voice

Messaging

Handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity

Fixed

Narrowband voice

VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s

Pay TV

ICT

Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice

Security

Co-location and hosting

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Forecast Results

Operator Profiles

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Comcast

Charter (Spectrum)

Frontier Communications

GTT

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

TDS Inc. (TDS Telecom and US Cellular)

T-Mobile US

Verizon

Windstream

Zayo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25z0qe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

