United States Organic Dairy Market by Segment (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese), Milk Type (Whole, Reduced & Low Fat, Flavored), Packaging, Distribution Channel, Company Analysis







United States organic dairy industry is projected to show good growth during 2020-2026.

In United States, milk is related to the vast majority of organic dairy purchases, which are followed by butter and yogurt. Organic dairy items are made from organic milk, which is collected from cattle reared through organic farming methods. organic dairy industry is experiencing good growth in the United States as they are free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic chemicals, etc. According to the report, United States Organic Dairy Market is expected to be USD 18.9 Billion by the year 2026.



Benefits of Organic Milk over Conventional Milk

There are many benefits such that customers should switch from conventional milk to organic milk, including concerns about antibiotic and hormone use, animal health, farming's environmental effects. The U.S. federal government is promoting organic farming practices among traditional farmers by initiating educational programs and offering both technical and monetary assistance.



Besides, enhancing the delivery and supply chain of organic dairy products in confluence with the emerging online food retail market is increasing the accessibility of organic dairy products throughout the United States. However, technical developments in the production of novel goods with low fat and reduced sodium and sugar levels are expected to fuel demand in the coming years. Other than this, organic dairy offer health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening immune system, lowering the risk of cancer, and heart diseases and reducing muscle and joint pain.



The report titled "United States Organic Dairy Market by Segment (Organic Milk, Organic Yogurt, Organic Cheese), Type (Whole Milk, Reduced Fat Milk (2%), Low Fat Milk (1%), Fat-Free Milk -Skim, Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk), by Fluid Beverage Milk (Whole Milk Sales, Fat Reduced Milk (Reduced Fat Milk (2%), Low Fat Milk (1%), Fat-Free Milk (Skim), Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk), Packaging (Cups, Tubs, Drinks, Tubes), Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Walmart, Club, Mass Merchandisers, and Military Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Store), Cheese Volume, Company Analysis (Nestle USA, Inc, Dean Foods Company, Danone S. A., Dairy Farmers of America, The Kraft Heinz Company)" provides a complete analysis of united states organic dairy industry.



Segment - United States organic dairy market has been studied from 3 segments

• Organic Milk

• Organic Yogurt

• Organic Cheese



Milk Types & Sub-types Market & Volume – The milk types market and volume have been divided into two types and it has been further sub-divided into 4 sub-types

1. Whole Milk Sales

2. Fat Reduced Milk



a. Reduced Fat Milk (2%)

b. Low Fat Milk (1%)

c. Fat-Free Milk (Skim)

d. Flavored Fat-Reduced Milk



Packaging Type Volume – Report provides Organic Yogurt Packing Volume in 4 Types

1. Cups

2. Tubs

3. Drinks

4. Tubes



Channel Distribution – Report covers Organic Yogurt Volume by Distribution

1. Grocery Stores

2. Walmart, Club, Mass Merchandisers, and Military Stores

3. Convenience Store

4. Drug Store



All the 5 Companies have been sstudied from three points

• Overview

• Recent Developments & Strategy

• Sales Analysis



Companies Covered

1. Nestle USA, Inc

2. Dean Foods Company

3. Danone S. A.

4. Dairy Farmers of America

5. The Kraft Heinz Company



