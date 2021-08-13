United States Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures Market Study 2021: Demographic, Business, and Government Trends are Contributing to Rising OOP Healthcare Expenses
Aug 13, 2021, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report estimates U.S. consumer out-of-pocket spending on healthcare, particularly direct payments to providers and financed payments.
A variety of demographic, business, and government trends are contributing to rising out-of-pocket (OOP) healthcare expenses in the United States. Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition examines these trends in detail, focusing on the financial aspects of OOP spending growth and quantifying the growth of OOP spending with forecasts of total expenditures and specialized healthcare financing.
Total Expenditures
The report examines past, current, and future levels of U.S. out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures both in total and as specific sub-groups (by type, by payment method, by elective vs. non-elective). Through the next five years, total consumer out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare are expected to continue rising, with trends established over the past several years continuing through the foreseeable future.
Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed
In 2020, U.S. consumers financed many different types of healthcare expenses; these can broadly be grouped into two categories: elective procedures including over-the-counter (OTC) medications and non-elective procedures including prescription drugs. These types of procedures are distinct, and discussed separately within the report.
Elective procedures are those that are not strictly necessary to address a medical condition. They are thus not covered by medical insurance and their utilization is discretionary on the part of the consumer. The amount of non-elective healthcare and prescription drug expenses financed by individual consumers varies widely, although a very large proportion of consumers must finance some expenditures.
Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket
Consumers from all socioeconomic groups are facing high out-of-pocket expenditures for healthcare. Certain groups are more vulnerable than others to having trouble paying their medical bills and represent a larger proportion of this spending. These include the uninsured and underinsured, Medicaid recipients, disabled persons, senior citizens, the mentally ill, obese persons, people suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, persons with chronic medical conditions.
Expenditures by Type, Payment Methods, Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures
Consumers in the United States utilize a variety of methods to pay for healthcare products and services, required in instances when payment is not made directly from a healthcare plan to the provider. The report examines expenditure by type, including direct payments and co-pays, and illustrates that the amount of out-of-pocket expenditures financed by consumers in the coming years will vary considerably between elective and non-elective procedures.
Market Drivers and Restraints
The strong growth in U.S. out-of-pocket spending is the result of a preponderance of market drivers, which are mitigated by relatively few market restraints. The report shows leading drivers and restraints of consumer out-of-pocket healthcare spending Market
Company Profiles
A large number of companies help consumers pay their out-of-pocket medical expenses and/or significantly influence those expenses. Most companies that provide patient financing focus on funding elective procedures, with a smaller number offering financing for non-elective therapies and providing other financial services.
While companies participating in the credit card, and lines/lines of credit segment are numerous and do not specialize in healthcare products, the companies operating in the specialized healthcare financing are highly focused on financing medical and dental expenses. In general, the market is very dynamic, with many players entering and exiting.
Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition provides profiles of players in the market, noting history and lines of business, financial information, and relevant business operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Out-of-Pocket Expenditures in the U.S. Healthcare Industry
- Scope and Methodology
- Out-of-Pocket Spending Summary
Chapter 2: The U.S. Healthcare System in 2021
- Healthcare System Overview
- Public Healthcare
- Private Healthcare
- On Demand Healthcare
- Insufficient Focus on Wellness and Prevention
- Cost Issues
- S. Costs vs. Peer Country Costs
- High Price Cost Variation by City
- Healthcare Inflation
- Managed Care Cost Shifting
- Balance Bills
- Physician Shortages
- System Errors and Inefficiencies
- The Effect of the Economy
- Disease Management and Wellness Programs
- Regulation
- Reimbursement Challenges
- Consumer Healthcare Information
- Consumer Information Online
- DTC Ad Spending
- Personal Health Records (PHRs)
- Lower Cost Medications
- Generic Drugs
- Private-Label OTC Medications
- Rx-to-OTC Switches
- Affordable Care Act
- Individual Mandate Repeal
- Association Health Plans
- Short Term Limited Duration Insurance (STLDI)
- Impact of Covid
- Background
- Diagnostic Tests
- Vaccines
- Sick Care
Chapter 3: U.S. Out-of-pocket Expenditures
- Types of Expenditures
- Insurance Co-Payments
- Direct Payments
- Premiums and Plan Fees
- Payment Methods
- Cash, Check or Money Transfer
- Credit Cards
- Loans and Lines of Credit
- Medical Financing
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Savings Accounts
- Types and Amounts of Expenses Financed
- Elective Procedures and OTC Medications
- Non-Elective Procedures and Prescription Drugs
- Consumers Who Pay Out-Of-Pocket
- The Uninsured and Underinsured
- Medicaid Recipients
- The Disabled
- Senior Citizens
- The Mentally Ill
- The Obese
- Persons with Alcohol and Drug Addictions
- Persons with Chronic Conditions
Chapter 4: Consumer Out-of-Pocket Spending Forecasts in the U.S.
- Forecasts
- Total Expenditures
- Expenditures by Type
- Payment
- Total Financing of Elective vs. Non-Elective Procedures
Chapter 5: Specialized Healthcare Financing
- Introduction
- Improving Collections
- Market Expansion
- Customer Satisfaction
- Types of Procedures Financed
- Elective Procedures
- Non-Elective Procedures
- Industry Exits
Chapter 6: Specialized Healthcare Financing Forecasts
- Total Expenditures
- Drivers & Restraints
- Elective Procedures
- Drivers & Restraints
- Non-Elective Procedures
- Drivers & Restraints
- Key Players
Chapter 7: Efforts to Contain Out-of-Pocket Spending
- Introduction
- Industry
- Tele-Health
- Artificial Intelligence
- Consumer Education
- Professional Organizations
- Government
- Federal Government
- State Governments
- Consumer Groups, Community Organizations and Others
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
- History and Lines of Business
- Financial Information
- Relevant Business Operations
- Ajeva
- Aurora Quick Care
- CareCredit
- CareSpot
- ClearBalance
- ClearGage
- Concentra
- Denefits
- E-Financing Solutions
- FastMed
- Lending Club Patient Solutions
- LendingUSA
- MinuteClinic
- NextCare
- PatientFi
- Prosper Healthcare Lending
- RediClinic
- Reliance Medical Financial
- SimpleSelect Patient Finance
- S. HealthWorks
- Wells Fargo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqcqcw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article