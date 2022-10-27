United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Market Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

Oct 27, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD) USA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
- Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Intervention Type
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Technology
- Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
- Procedure Split by Device Type
- Procedure Split by Extremities Type
- Procedure Split by Primary Access
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
- FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Bard/BD
- Abbott
- Terumo
- Shockwave medical
- Philips
- Cordis
- Cook Medical
- W.L.Gore Associates
- Terumo
- Biotronik
- B.Braun
- Cardiovascular Systems.Inc
- Philips
- Avinger
- Rex Medical
- Silk Road Medical
- InspireMD Inc
