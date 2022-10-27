United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Market Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

Detailed Research Methodology

Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

Healthcare System

Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

Procedure Split by Intervention Type

Procedure Split by Specialist Type

Procedure Split by Technology

Procedure Split by Anatomical Location

Procedure Split by Device Type

Procedure Split by Extremities Type

Procedure Split by Primary Access

Average Procedures By Physician

Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

CI Snapshot

Key Competitor Activities

Product portfolio

Product Approval Overview

Clinical Trials Overview

Company Profile

Product Approvals

Clinical Trials

Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

Key Market Activities

Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

Medical Devices Regulatory Body

Regulatory Approval Pathway

Reimbursement landscape

Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

Health Insurance Coverage

Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

Referral Pathway

Treatment Overview

Treatment Care Pathway

Treatment Guidelines

Interventional Therapies

Interventional Technology

Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)

Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES



