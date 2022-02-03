United States Personal Accessories Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 Featuring LVMH, Tapestry, Richemont, Apple, Kering, Pandora, Chanel, Swatch, Prada & Burberry

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type (Jewelry, Watches, Bags & Wallet, and Others (Eyewear, Belts, Caps & hats, etc.)), By End User (Female, and Male), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Personal Accessories Market was valued at USD91.36 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD144.24 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR value of 8.15% in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The market growth can be attributed to increased influence of the fashion trends. Through multimedia and online social platforms, various designer, modern, and fashionable personal accessories are available for the consumers.

Inclination of the young consumers toward fashionable accessories, demand to follow the ongoing trends, and increasing popularity of these products is driving the growth of the United States Personal Accessories Market in the upcoming five years. Aggregated promotions, marketing and influence through celebrity promotions and advertisements are also the major factors supporting the growth of the United States Personal Accessories Market.

Moreover, factors like rising disposable income among the younger population and adult population, increasing brand awareness, surging demands for imported accessories from global brands, as well as AI supported online shopping influences the growth of the United States Personal Accessories Market in the future five years.

Online channels are most influential in terms of availability of the large section of variety and versions. Easier import regulations, business expansion by the global brands over online platform is also indirectly aiding to the growth of the United States Personal Accessories Market in the forecast years, until 2026.

Jewelry, bags & wallets, and watches sectors provide additional support to the fashion industry. The primary purpose of these accessories is to give the user the impression of being well-dressed and appealing to others, making the personal accessories industry one of the most well-organized and developed.



Based on end-user, the market is further bifurcated into male and female. Female segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market since, women have been traditional admirers of personal accessories like jewelry, handbags, watches, hats, etc.

Although, male sub-segment is also expected to register fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years on the account of evolving consumer preferences. The men-grooming industry is also rapidly evolving and expanding with male population being equally interested and acceptable to fashion, and accessories.

The personal accessories market in the United States is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers. The personal accessories market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering into this market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc.

Tapestry, Inc.

Richemont North America Inc.

Apple Inc.

Kering Americas, Inc. (Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent , and Bottega Veneta)

, and Bottega Veneta) Pandora Jewelry Inc.

CHANEL, Inc.

The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc.

PRADA USA Corp

Corp Burberry Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type

Jewelry

Watches

Bags & Wallet

Others (Eyewear, Belts, Caps & Hats, etc.)

United States Personal Accessories Market, By End-User

Female

Male

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel

Exclusive Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Market

Supermarket/Hypermarket

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Region

South

West

North-East

Mid-West

United States Personal Accessories Market, By Top 10 Leading States

California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Ohio

Washington

Michigan

