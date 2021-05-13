United States Pet Grooming Services Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aussie Pet Mobile, The Pooch Mobile and Petsmart Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Report



The U.S. pet grooming services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2020-2026.



The pet grooming market is witnessing an increasing application of natural and non-toxic products. With the increasing pet humanization trend, coupled with high adoption, several owners prefer organic or natural products to ensure their pets' safety and health. The growing consumer propensity toward organic products provides a better immune system and overall wellbeing in terms of skin, fur, hair, coat, and life expectancy. Pet enthusiasts are switching from products containing artificial additives to natural or organic-based products.

In recent times, the animal owners have become increasingly aware of the dangers associated with the use of chemical and toxic grooming products. In an attempt to follow sustainable practices, several grooming service providers opt for reusable and recycled products. Shampoos used in hydro baths have a low pH level, making them recirculated wastewater, which is suitable for gardening. Therefore, the use of non-toxic, eco-friendly, and organic grooming products for bathing, massages, and ear & eye cleaning is likely to boost the U.S pet grooming services market during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. pet grooming services market during the forecast period:

Growing Pet Technology

Increasing Focus on Non-toxic and Eco-friendly Products

Growing Business Opportunities

Increasing Mobile Pet Services

The study considers the U.S. pet grooming market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation

The U.S. pet grooming services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, services, operation, geography. The US dog grooming services market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026. A major factor influencing these services is the increasing adoption of dogs and the pet humanization concept's popularity. Approximately 5% of the US adults adopt dogs and are willing to pay for premium care such as healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming. The increased awareness of pets' comfort and safety has increased the demand for several products and accessories, including grooming services. With the rise in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, daily grooming services are growing as they reduce skin and other related infectious diseases. The US cat grooming services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2026. With over 62% pet ownership in the US, over 42 million households own cats. Cats are treated as part of the family, and owners are keen to spend on premium amenities such as grooming and training services. Although cats are self-cleaning creatures with limited grooming needs, regular brushing helps remove loose hairs and dead skin and prevent external parasitic infections.



The bath & dry segment expects to generate a relatively higher revenue than other segments as most grooming amenities require products such as shampoos and conditioners. The segment is growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Regular bathing with lukewarm water and mild shampoo keeps the pet hygienic and relaxed and prevents knots and skin infections. However, bathing services come with their own set of challenges as they depend on the animal's breed, lifestyle, and health needs.



Salon pet grooming services are the primary revenue generators and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Salon services are affordable and can provide services to a large number of pets per day. These services can take a longer duration than mobile services and are widely available across the US. These saloons offer bathing, brushing, nail trimming, ear and eye cleaning, haircutting, de-shedding, de-matting, and flea and tick treatment services. However, these services are often stressful for pets as they are time-consuming, and standard grooming services take longer than mobile grooming services.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the pet grooming services market?

2. What is the U.S. pet grooming market growth in 2026?

3. What are the growth opportunities for market players?

4. What are the key factors driving the adoption of pet grooming services?

5. Who are the key players in the pet grooming market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Pet

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Service

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Highlights:

7.1.2 COVID-19 Scenario



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rise In Pet Tech

8.2 Increasing Focus On Non-Toxic And Eco-Friendly Products

8.3 Increasing Business Opportunity



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise In Pet Humanization

9.2 Increase In Mobile Pet Services

9.3 Rise In Enrollments In Pet Shows



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increase In Adoption Of Pet Grooming Products

10.2 Toxic And Chemical Ingredients In Pet Grooming Products



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Pet

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.2.1 Market By Pet

12.3 Dog

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market By Region

12.4 Cat

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Region

12.5 Others

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Market by Region



13 Service

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Market By Service

13.3 Bath & Dry

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market By Region

13.4 Hair & Skin

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Region

13.5 Nail & Paws

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market By Region

13.6 Eye, Ear & Teeth

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Market By Region

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Market by Region



14 Operation

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.2.1 Market By Operation

14.3 Salon

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Region

14.4 Mobile

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Region



15 Region

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

15.2.1 Market by Region



16 South

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Pet

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Service

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Operation

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



17 West

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Pet

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Service

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Operation

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



18 Midwest

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Pet

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Service

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Operation

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



19 North East

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Pet

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Service

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Operation

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Aussie Pet Mobile

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Service Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strategies

21.1.4 Key Strengths

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 The Pooch Mobile

21.2.1 Business Overview

21.2.2 Service Offerings

21.2.3 Key Strategies

21.2.4 Key Strengths

21.2.5 Key Opportunities

21.3 Petsmart

21.3.1 Business Overview

21.3.2 Service Offerings

21.3.3 Key Strategies

21.3.4 Key Strengths

21.3.5 Key Opportunities

21.4 Petco

21.4.1 Business Overview

21.4.2 Service Offerings

21.4.3 Key Strategies

21.4.4 Key Strengths

21.4.5 Key Opportunities



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Kriser's

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Service Offerings

22.2 Camp Bow Wow

22.2.1 Business Overview

22.2.2 Service Offerings

22.3 Pet Palace

22.3.1 Business Overview

22.3.2 Service Offerings

22.4 Preppie Pooch

22.4.1 Business Overview

22.4.2 Service Offerings

22.5 Canine Studio

22.5.1 Business Overview

22.5.2 Service Offerings

22.6 Chama's

22.6.1 Business Overview

22.6.2 Service Offerings

22.7 Oscar's Pet Resort

22.7.1 Business Overview

22.7.2 Service Offerings

22.8 Canine House Of Style

22.8.1 Business Overview

22.8.2 Service Offerings

22.9 A Very Important Pet

22.9.1 Business Overview

22.9.2 Service Offerings

22.10 Bow Wow Meow

22.10.1 Business Overview

22.10.2 Service Offerings

22.11 The Pet Maven

22.11.1 Business Overview

22.11.2 Service Offerings

22.12 The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort

22.12.1 Business Overview

22.12.2 Service Offerings

22.13 Dog Gone Hairy

22.13.1 Business Overview

22.13.2 Service Offerings

22.14 Topknots Pet Grooming

22.14.1 Business Overview

22.14.2 Service Offerings

22.15 Chichie's Grooming Spa

22.15.1 Business Overview

22.15.2 Service Offerings

22.16 Fur Frenzy Pet Spa

22.16.1 Business Overview

22.16.2 Service Offerings

22.17 Animal Boarding And Grooming

22.17.1 Business Overview

22.17.2 Service Offerings

22.18 For Pet's Sake

22.18.1 Business Overview

22.18.2 Service Offerings

22.19 Red Rover

22.19.1 Business Overview

22.19.2 Service Offerings

22.20 Spago Dog

22.20.1 Business Overview

22.20.2 Service Offerings

22.21 Tubbs Dog Wash

22.21.1 Business Overview

22.21.2 Service Offerings

22.22 Puparazzi

22.22.1 Business Overview

22.22.2 Service Offerings

22.23 Canine Country

22.23.1 Business Overview

22.23.2 Service Offerings

22.24 Prestige Pet Salon

22.24.1 Business Overview

22.24.2 Service Offerings

22.25 Paws & Effect

22.25.1 Business Overview

22.25.2 Service Offerings

22.26 The Purple Pooch

22.26.1 Business Overview

22.26.2 Service Offerings

22.27 Don't Look Ruff

22.27.1 Business Overview

22.27.2 Service Offerings

22.28 Fast 'N' Furriest

22.28.1 Business Overview

22.28.2 Service Offerings

22.29 Dog-A-Holick

22.29.1 Business Overview

22.29.2 Service Offerings

22.30 Dirty Dogs & Meow

22.30.1 Business Overview

22.30.2 Service Offerings

22.31 The Doggy Den

22.31.1 Business Overview

22.31.2 Service Offerings



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations



24 Quantitative Summary



25 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6y7dul



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

