United States Pet Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Private Label a Big Draw, Health and Wellness, Services, Delivery and BOPUS, Human-Animal Bond, Charitable Causes, & Omnichannel Marketing

DUBAI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores and Pet Specialty Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet industry continues to outperform other consumer markets in the U.S. And following years of flat sales, pet specialty retailers have been doing especially well during the pandemic, with sales rising 18% in 2021 to reach $31 billion (including in-store, online, and services sales) following another double-digit percentage advance in 2020.

Much of this success owes to the online boom, with Chewy leading the pure play internet pet specialty pack. But brick-and-mortar sales have been improving as well thanks to retailers' focus on veterinary and non-medical services, as well as additional services such as BOPUS (buy online, pick up at store) and rapid home delivery. This report provides a comprehensive examination of the factors behind the success of the pet specialty channel as well as the challenges and opportunities facing retailers in 2022 and beyond.

The business of pet specialty retailing has never been more complex in terms of the many types of omnichannel players fighting for market share. Focusing on the performance of pet specialty retailers between 2017 and 2021 and projecting sales through 2026, U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing examines the channel in the context of retail competitors including mass-market retailers, general online retailers, and farm and feed retailers. It also explores competition within the pet specialty channel itself, with PetSmart and Petco garnering the majority of brick-and-mortar sales and Chewy accounting for a large majority of the online boom.

The analysis covers market share trends, marketing trends including private label, and the impact of the pandemic on pet owner behavior including shopping patterns, demographic trends, and cross-channel shopping. U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Stores & Pet Specialty Retailing, contains numerous tables and figures providing detailed breakouts, as well as dozens of illustrations displaying key trends.

The primary research also includes interviews with pet market experts and participation in pet industry events including the American Pet Products Association's Global Pet Expos, Petfood Industry/Watt Publishing's Petfood Forums, and the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council's Pet Industry Leadership Summit. The analysis also reflects on-site examination of retail and service provider venues and Internet canvassing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Pet Specialty Sales in Context



Market Overview

Competitive Situation

Channel Overview



Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansions, and Partnerships



Online Competition



Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Marketing and Retailing Strategies

Private Label a Big Draw



Focus on Health and Wellness



Spotlight on Services



Delivery and BOPUS



Human-Animal Bond



Charitable Causes and Animal Welfare



Omnichannel Marketing

The Pet Specialty Consumer

Pet Specialty Shopping Patterns



Pet Specialty Psychographics



Pet Specialty Demographics

Opportunities

Autoship/Subscription Programs



Private Label



Pet Services Retail-ization



Payment Options



The Internet: Not Just for Buying Products



Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Introduction

Chapter Highlights

Pet Specialty Sales in Context

Scope of Report and Methodology



The Pet Industry Omnimarket



Pet Specialty Sales Top $31 Billion in 2021

in 2021

Pet Specialty Share of Online Sales

Market Overview

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation



Supply Chain Woes Persist



Shoppers Maintain Pandemic-Inspired Online Shopping Habits



Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities



Pet Specialty Stores Improve Cat Representation



DTC Fresh Pet Food Puts Pressure on Pet Specialty Retailers



COMPETE Act Threatens Pet Specialty Retailers

Competitive Situation

Chapter Highlights

Channel Overview

Internal Competition: Pet Specialty Big Boxes, Small Chains, and Independents



Pet Specialty Channel Landscape Changes with the Times

Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansions, and Partnerships

Pandemic Accelerates Deal-Making



PetSmart and Chewy



Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies



Independent Pet Partners Finds Strength in Numbers

Online Competition

Pet Market Online Sales Approach $26 Billion



Pandemic-Driven E-commerce Acceleration Slows



Chewy Experiences Robust Growth



PetMed Express Strategizes for Growth



Amazon Continues Pet Market March



Competing for Pet Medication Sales

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Pet Specialty Retailers Turn to Services to Boost Sales, Loyalty



Pet Specialty Store Services Selection



Services Drive Petco Growth



PetSmart Adds Veterinary Service Practice to Medical Offerings



Petland Launches Breeder Incentive Program



Independent Pet Stores Fight Back, With Help



Competition from the Mass Market

Marketing & Retail Strategies

Chapter Highlights

Marketing and Retailing Strategies

Private Label a Big Draw



Focus on Health and Wellness



Spotlight on Services



Delivery and BOPUS



Human-Animal Bond



Charitable Causes and Animal Welfare



Omnichannel Marketing

The Pet Specialty Consumer

Chapter Highlights

Pet Specialty Shopping Patterns

Note on Data Sources



Pet Specialty Beats Out Mass Merchandisers for Brick-and-Mortar Purchases



Similar Shopping Patterns for Pet Food, Supplies



Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance



Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food



PetSmart, Petco Top Retailers by Usage

Pet Specialty Psychographics

Product Availability Top Reason for Shopping Pet Specialty



Pet Owners Indicate Preference for Pet Specialty Channel



Community Involvement Important to Pet Product Shoppers



Loyalty Programs a Pet Specialty Draw



Pet Owners Draw Distinctions Between Chain and Independent Stores

Pet Specialty Demographics

Education, Generation, and Employment Standouts for Online and In-Store Shopping



Race/Ethnicity, Geography, and Generation Impact Retailer Shopping Patterns

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Chewy

PetMed

American Pet Products Association

Watt Publishing

the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council

PetCo

Pet Age

Pet Business

Pet Product News International

Petfood Industry

Petfood Processing

PetSmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brehjs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets