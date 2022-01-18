United States Pet Product Market Retail and Internet Shopping Trends Report 2021

Jan 18, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a numbers-focused update on pet product retail sales and shopping patterns in the U.S., with a focus on the rise of pet product e-commerce since the advent of COVID-19. Report coverage and quantification concentrates on the mass-market, pet speciality, and veterinary sectors, including shopper demographics, and includes focus chapters on pet food and pet medications and flea control.
The industry term omnichannel recognizes that consumers now routinely shop both in-store and digitally - such that by mid-decade half of pet product spending will take place outside of stores.
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by Pthe publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services.
These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The publisher's surveys cited in this report were conducted between February and December 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Fall 2021 release, with field dates from November 2020 through November 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Scope & Methodology
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- Overview of Sales and Shares
- The Pet Industry Omnimarket
- Topline Pet Product Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Focus on Pet Food
- Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Walmart Tops the Charts
- Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
- Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
- Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online
- Focus on Pet Medications
- Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Medication Sales
- Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping
- Veterinary Sector Strength, Jump in E-Commerce for Flea Control
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control
- Flea Control E-commerce Lowers B&M Customer Base
2. Overview of Sales and Shares
- Chapter Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- The Pet Industry Omnimarket
- Topline Pet Product Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Food/Treat Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares
- Focus on Pet Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Category Shopping Overview
- Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Walmart Tops the Charts
- Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
- Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
- Growth Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online
- Detailed Demographic Tables
3. Focus on Pet Medications
- Chapter Highlights
- Category Shopping Overview
- Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Medication Sales
- Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping
- Veterinary Sector Strength, Rise in E-Commerce for Flea Control
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control Tilts Online
- E-commerce Competition Lowers B&M Customer Base for Flea Control
4. Appendix: Map of Census Regions and Sub-Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jytasp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article