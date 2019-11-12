United States Pet Treats and Chews Report 2019-2023: Walmart, Pet Superstores, and Supermarkets Lead in Treat Purchases

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S., 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Opportunities abound in the U.S. pet treats and chews market, with innovative new products focusing on ingredients, sourcing, and transparency. Safety is a top concern, with pet owners and marketers alike alarmed by the spate of recalls involving pig ears from South America. To allay pet owners' concerns, marketers are touting ingredients from safe, reliable suppliers - even to the point of putting the specific location of the ingredient source on product packaging - with sourced in the USA joining made in the USA as a product claim. Pet owners are also demanding products that contribute to their pets' overall wellness and address health concerns. Dental chews and other functional treat products not only help pet owners maintain their pets' health, but they also offer a way to interact and express affection, playing an important role in fostering the human/animal bond.



While still steady and outpacing pet food, the sales growth of pet treats has been tempered by the plateauing of premiumization and the (so far) lesser impact of online shopping compared with the pet market overall. Nevertheless, the author expects treat and chew sales to reach $6.7 billion in 2019 with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% through 2023.



The market is following many of the same paths as the pet food market as a whole, including humanization, natural, grain-free, limited ingredient, made and/or sourced in the USA, functional ingredient (CBD!), and exotic proteins. Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S., 3rd Edition provides detailed analysis of the many types of treats and chews in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and transparency.



Building on the analysis presented in the previous two editions of this report, this fully updated third edition of Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2023, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development.



The report also examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet speciality vs. mass retail divide, as well as the impact of recent recalls on the market. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from the author's Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet treats and chews purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers. The report also features Simmons data that profiles pet treat purchaser attitudes and product preferences.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

The Market

Introduction

Market Size and Composition

Market Drivers

Looking Ahead

Competitive Trends

Competitive Overview

Market Leaders

The Retail Landscape

Marketing & New Product Trends

Trends in Treats and Chews

The Consumer

Overall Purchasing Patterns

Purchaser Demographics

Brand Purchasing Patterns

Insights and Opportunities

Focusing on product safety

Focusing on transparency

Providing "multi-functional" products with health benefits

CBD, CBD, CBD

Taking advantage of the e-commerce boom

Moving beyond impulse purchase

Cats like treats, too

Blurring the Lines Between Snack and Meals

2. Market Trends

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Market Definition

Five Product Categories

Other Marketing Classifications

Report Methodology

Market Size and Composition

Sales Growth Moderates

Sales by Distribution Channel

Market Drivers

Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews

Innovation Fueled by Human-Food Trends

Pet Owners Wary After Warnings, Recalls

Safety and Transparency Go Hand in Hand

DCM Impacts Pet Food and Treats Market

Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments

Dog Owners More Willing to Spend More on Healthy Treats

Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments

Cat Owners Seeking Equal Pet Market Standing

Pet Treats Inspire Pet Tech Products

Changes to Treat Net Content Labeling

Looking Ahead

Moderate Sales Gains Through 2023

3. Competitive Trends

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Overview

Market Structure and Retail Dynamics

M&A and Investment Activity

Competitive Activity: Plant Expansions, Line Extensions, Packaging Changes

Market Leaders

Mass-Market Treat Sales Controlled by Big Three

Top Brands in Pet Specialty

Dog and Cat Treats by Purchase Rates

Cat Owners Show More Brand Loyalty

The Retail Landscape

Walmart, Pet Superstores, and Supermarkets Lead in Treat Purchases

Treats Market Slowly Impacted by Internet Sales

Pet Specialty Channel Pushes Treats

4. Marketing & New Product Trends

Chapter Highlights

Trends in Treats and Chews

Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends

Natural and Organic Treats

Humanization

Dental Treats and Chews

Functional Treats

Grain-Free and Grain-Inclusive Treats

Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews

Raw Treats Part of the Raw Food Movement

Exotic Protein Treats Fueled by Innovative Sourcing

Locally and Specifically Sourced Treats Provide Transparency

Size-Specific Treats

Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews

Lickable Treats

Trends in Cat Treats

5. The Consumer

Chapter Highlights

Overall Purchasing Patterns

Note on Data Sources

Dog Ownership Growth Means More Treat-Buying Households

Treat Purchasing Rates

Treat Purchasing Rates by Number of Pets

Treat Purchasing Rates by Dry/Wet and Lifestage Pet Food Purchasing Patterns

Pet Treat Usage Rates: General vs. Functional/Healthcare

Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog

Dental Treat/Chew Purchasing Rates by Age of Pet

Purchaser Demographics

Dog and Cat Treat Purchaser Demographics

Brand Purchasing Patterns

Mass-Market Dog Treat Brand Leaders

Mass-Market Cat Treat Brand Leaders

Demographic Indicators for Mass-Market Dog Treat Brand Leaders

Demographic Indicators for Mass-Market Cat Treat Brand Leaders

Spending Levels on Pet Treats

Dog vs. Cat Owners



