United States Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market 2018-2022 with Danby, Guardian Technologies, Honeywell International, Newell Brands & Whirlpool Dominating

The "Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from B2C sales of distinct type of portable air humidifiers and dehumidifiers in the US. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the integration of smart-connectivity. Vendors are focusing on product development and technological advances. One of the trending innovations in the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market is smart-connectivity.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the innovation and portfolio extension is resulting in product premiumization. The vendors focus on product innovation and portfolio extension to gain competence and market share.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increase in R&D investments and decrease in profit margins. With vendors making heavy investments in R&D to differentiate themselves, this surge in R&D increases their operational and narrows their profit margins.

Key Market Trends

Integration of smart-connectivity

Increased demand for energy-efficient air humidifiers and dehumidifiers

Availability of multi-functional products

Key vendors

Danby

Guardian Technologies

Honeywell International

Newell Brands

Whirlpool

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rzhvsh/united_states?w=5

