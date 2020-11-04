United States Post-Acute Market 2020: Patient-Driven Payment Model Increases Reimbursement, Reduces Therapy Hours

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Post-Acute Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Post-Acute Market Report examines the regulatory, market, and demographic factors that impact long-term care providers, and details future trends by segment.

Report Highlights

  • Skilled nursing facilities represent 9% of COVID-19 cases and 42% of all U.S. deaths
  • Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy rates declined at 73% of skilled nursing facilities
  • 88% of senior housing executives list worker shortages as a top concern

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. 2020 Post-Acute Market Overview
  3. Aging Population Drives Demand To The Post-Acute Market
  4. SNF Residents By The Numbers
  5. COVID-19 Spreads Within U.S. Long-Term Care Facilities
  6. COVID-19 Changes Long-Term Care Facility Business Models
  7. Nursing Homes Increase Screening, Require PPE, And Limit Visitation After COVID-19
  8. COVID-19 Increases Need For PPE At Long-Term Care Facilities Leading To Shortages
  9. Senior Housing Worker Shortages And Occupancy Are Top Concerns
  10. Senior Housing Occupancy Decreases During COVID-19
  11. SNF Worker Shortages Top Concern For Senior Housing Leaders
  12. Long-Term Care Workforce Demographics
  13. COVID-19 Worsens Worker Shortages
  14. After Several Years Of Decline, Overall Revenues For Skilled Nursing Facilities Increased In 2019
  15. SNF Medicare Margins Continue To Fall
  16. Medicaid's Contribution To SNF Payer Mix Increases
  17. Higher Margin SNFs Have Higher Length Of Stay, Occupancy, And Share of Facility Revenue
  18. COVID-19 Likely To Destabilize Occupancy For Skilled Nursing Facilities
  19. Sepsis Top Condition Leading To SNF Admissions
  20. SNF Costs Increase At A Lower Rate Than Other Long-Term Care Options
  21. Patient-Driven Payment Model Increases Reimbursement, Reduces Therapy Hours
  22. Private Investors Lead Increase In Acquisitions
  23. Assisted Living Occupancy Stabilizes And Costs Increase
  24. Inpatient Rehabilitation Cases Increase And Margins Grow
  25. CCRCs Report Higher Occupancy Growth Rates Than Non-CCRC Facilities
  26. Number of LTAC Cases and Facilities Continue To Decline
  27. Memory Care Occupancy Increases With Aging Population Fueling Demand
  28. GHX Lists Top Post-Acute Care Products Sold Through Distribution
  29. GHX Reports Post-Acute Care Sales By Segment

