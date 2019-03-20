United States Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report, Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2018 & 2023 Featuring Visa, MasterCard, American Express & Discover Financials

DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in United States increased at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4%, increasing from US$ 561.3 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 897.0 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in United States .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

United States Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

United States Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

United States Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

United States Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

United States Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 United States Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 United States Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023



4 United States Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023



5 United States Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 United States Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 United States Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



8 United States General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



9 United States Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



10 United States Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 United States Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 United States Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



13 United States Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



14 United States Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



15 United States Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



16 United States Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022



17 United States Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



18 United States Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



19 United States Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 United States Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



21 United States Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



22 United States Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



23 Further Reading



Companies Mentioned



Visa Inc.

MasterCard

American Express Co

Discover Financials

