United States Prepaid Cards Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Pandemic Reshaping the Industry
Jun 30, 2020, 07:15 ET
The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping the prepaid card industry.
As store closures hobble the mighty J-hook, and related trends push prepaid card users into the digital realm, these cash-loyal consumers find themselves choosing their card over cash and coins - and while short-term payment value pain hits most segments of the prepaid card market, long-term interchange fee revenue gains are in the making.
Of course, card type and other growth factors help shape the longer-term outcome: B2B prepaid cards, for example, continue their growth tear, while the proliferation of app-based prepaid digital accounts pressures consumer general-purpose reloadable prepaid card growth.
Overall, the publisher expects the prepaid card market to grow by a healthy 6% average annual rate from 2020 to 2024.
Prepaid Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition provides insight into significant near-term and longer-term factors shaping this varied and growing card segment. More specifically, this report:
- Provides a market size and forecast for the prepaid card market, including trended payment value for general use (open-loop) and private label (closed-loop) prepaid cards, by card type, with related growth opportunity analysis
- Assesses in detail the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the prepaid card industry, including cash conversion, payment electronification, interchange, and deposits, as well as effects by card type
- Gauges (reloadable and non-reloadable) prepaid card use trends during 2014-2019, breaking prepaid card use down by card network; banked status; credit score; cash preference; and app and smartphone use
- Identifies top general-purpose prepaid card brand and card network brands, by demographic
- studies reasons for choosing general-purpose reloadable prepaid cards, including use cost; overdraft fee avoidance and debt management; credit and bank account substitution; breadth of acceptance; and reloading method
- Explores prepaid card marketer and issuer strategies, including those of Axos Financial, The Bancorp Bank, Green Dot, MetaBank and Netspend
- Analysis includes competitive positioning, new product introductions, company innovations, and trended performance analysis.
- Heavy emphasis is placed on add-value proprietary estimates for load value, purchase value, and other metrics otherwise not published by these industry participants.
- Thorough analysis of the app-based digital banking threat is also included.
- Explores a variety of prepaid card industry challenges and solutions, including regulatory issues, pricing, and profit factors, broadening the target audience, bank account competition, and fraud
Companies Mentioned
- Axos Financial
- Green Dot Corporation
- MetaBank
- Netspend
- The Bancorp, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- Market Size and Forecast
- Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on the Prepaid Card Industry
- App-Based Digital Banking Threatens GPR Prepaid Industry
- Prepaid Card Use Trends
- General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Feature and Use Rationales
- Prepaid Card Marketer and Issuer Strategies
2. Market Size and Forecast
- U.S. Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- Payment Value to Reach $377 Billion in 2020
- 2024 Payment Value Forecasted at $475.3 billion
- "Open-Loop" Prepaid Card Market Size, by Card Type
- "Closed-Loop" Prepaid Card Market Size, by Card Type
- Growth Opportunity
- Sideways/Down: Consumer General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Cards
- Near-Term Declines; Long-Term Incremental Growth: Gift Cards
- Strong Near-Term/Incremental Long-Term Growth: Government Prepaid Cards
- Moderate-to-Strong Growth: Healthcare Cards
- Near-Term Declines; Moderate-to-Strong Growth: Payroll Cards
- Strong Growth: B2B Payments
3. Challenges and Opportunities
- Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on the Prepaid Card Industry
- General-Purpose Prepaid Card Spend to Take Discretionary & Non-Discretionary Hit
- Near- and Long-Term: Prepaid Cardholder Cash Preferences to Give Way
- Near- and Long-Term: In-Store Purchases Pressured and Online Purchases Benefit
- Near- and Long-Term: The J-Hook Takes a Gut Punch
- Near- and Long-Term: Interchange Wins
- Near-Term: Stimulus Bump
- Near-Term Winner: Government Benefits Programs
- Near-Term Loser: Payroll Cards
- Near-Term Loser: Tax Refund Cards
- App-Based Digital Banking Threatens GPR Prepaid Industry
- The Good: Prepaid Cards Adapt to Digital Banking World
- The Spoiler? Fintech Marketers Undercut on Price and Deliver on Features
- In Focus: Chime
- The Consequences
4. Prepaid Card Use Trends
- General-Purpose Prepaid Card Use Trends: 2014-2019
- Reloadable and Non-Reloadable Card Use Declines
- Lower-Income Adults Remain a Sweet Spot
- Visa Leads Use but Mastercard Is Gaining Share
- General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Use: 2014-2019
- 18- to 34-Year-Olds as a Trouble Spot
- Declines Are an Industry Trend, not a Network-Specific One
- General-Purpose Non-Reloadable Prepaid Card Use: 2014-2019
- Middle-Income Traction
- Bank Account, Smartphone, and Banking App Use Analysis
- General-Purpose Prepaid Card Brand and Card Network Brand Use
- Overview
- Demographic Analysis
5. General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Feature and Use Rationales
- General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Features Used
- Money Movement and Payment Features: Demographic Analysis
- Financial Management Features: Demographic Analysis
- Reasons for Choosing Reloadable Prepaid Cards
- Acceptance and No Fees Rule the Roost
- Influence of Direct Deposit on Card Use
6. Prepaid Card Marketer & Issuer Strategies
- Axos Financial
- Prepaid Card Programs
- The Tax Man Cometh: H&R Block Prepaid Emerald Card and Related Products
- The Card Leverages Ancillary Products to Grow
- H&R Block Revenue Trends Suggest Card Growth
- Deposits Trends Suggest Emerald Card Growth
- But Cardholder Engagement Remains a Struggle
- Refund Advance Origination Trends Suggests Room to Grow
- H&R Block Relationship Strongly Impacts Deposits
- Prepaid Card Interchange Exemption Breach
- The Bancorp, Inc.
- Regional Lender and Prepaid Card Leader
- Variety of Prepaid Card Programs, Program Managers, and Card Verticals
- But Non-Prepaid Debit Fintech Partnerships Drive Growth
- And General-Purpose, Reloadable Cards Are Being Replaced
- Healthcare a Bright Spot
- Prepaid Card Deposits on the Rise
- Real-Time ACH Growth
- Performance Trends
- Prepaid Card Growth Trends
- Green Dot Corporation
- Market Segments
- Operating Segments
- Key Program Brands
- Key Relationship: Walmart
- The Walmart MoneyCard
- Stimulus Grab
- Key Competitive Threat: Low-Cost App-Based Digital Banking
- Key New Product: Unlimited by Green Dot
- Key Service: BaaS
- Key Performance Trends
- Key Revenue Trends
- Per-Card Revenue, Load Value, and Purchase Value Trends
- COVID Crunch
- MetaBank
- Card Brands and Segments
- Performance Trends
- MPS Card Fee Income Stagnation and Decline
- Netspend
- Overview
- Competitive Positioning
- Card Brands
- Retail Distribution
- Performance Trends
- Debit Competition Affects Card Base and Masks Load Value Trends
- Direct Deposit Remains King
- COVID Crunch
