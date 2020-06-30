United States Prepaid Cards Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Pandemic Reshaping the Industry

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping the prepaid card industry.

As store closures hobble the mighty J-hook, and related trends push prepaid card users into the digital realm, these cash-loyal consumers find themselves choosing their card over cash and coins - and while short-term payment value pain hits most segments of the prepaid card market, long-term interchange fee revenue gains are in the making.

Of course, card type and other growth factors help shape the longer-term outcome: B2B prepaid cards, for example, continue their growth tear, while the proliferation of app-based prepaid digital accounts pressures consumer general-purpose reloadable prepaid card growth.

Overall, the publisher expects the prepaid card market to grow by a healthy 6% average annual rate from 2020 to 2024.

Prepaid Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition provides insight into significant near-term and longer-term factors shaping this varied and growing card segment. More specifically, this report:

Provides a market size and forecast for the prepaid card market, including trended payment value for general use (open-loop) and private label (closed-loop) prepaid cards, by card type, with related growth opportunity analysis

Assesses in detail the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the prepaid card industry, including cash conversion, payment electronification, interchange, and deposits, as well as effects by card type

Gauges (reloadable and non-reloadable) prepaid card use trends during 2014-2019, breaking prepaid card use down by card network; banked status; credit score; cash preference; and app and smartphone use

Identifies top general-purpose prepaid card brand and card network brands, by demographic

studies reasons for choosing general-purpose reloadable prepaid cards, including use cost; overdraft fee avoidance and debt management; credit and bank account substitution; breadth of acceptance; and reloading method

Explores prepaid card marketer and issuer strategies, including those of Axos Financial, The Bancorp Bank, Green Dot, MetaBank and Netspend

Analysis includes competitive positioning, new product introductions, company innovations, and trended performance analysis.

Heavy emphasis is placed on add-value proprietary estimates for load value, purchase value, and other metrics otherwise not published by these industry participants.

Thorough analysis of the app-based digital banking threat is also included.

Explores a variety of prepaid card industry challenges and solutions, including regulatory issues, pricing, and profit factors, broadening the target audience, bank account competition, and fraud

Companies Mentioned



Axos Financial

Green Dot Corporation

MetaBank

Netspend

The Bancorp, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on the Prepaid Card Industry

App-Based Digital Banking Threatens GPR Prepaid Industry

Prepaid Card Use Trends

General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Feature and Use Rationales

Prepaid Card Marketer and Issuer Strategies

2. Market Size and Forecast



U.S. Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payment Value to Reach $377 Billion in 2020

in 2020 2024 Payment Value Forecasted at $475.3 billion

"Open-Loop" Prepaid Card Market Size, by Card Type

"Closed-Loop" Prepaid Card Market Size, by Card Type

Growth Opportunity

Sideways/Down: Consumer General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Cards

Near-Term Declines; Long-Term Incremental Growth: Gift Cards

Strong Near-Term/Incremental Long-Term Growth: Government Prepaid Cards

Moderate-to-Strong Growth: Healthcare Cards

Near-Term Declines; Moderate-to-Strong Growth: Payroll Cards

Strong Growth: B2B Payments

3. Challenges and Opportunities

Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on the Prepaid Card Industry

General-Purpose Prepaid Card Spend to Take Discretionary & Non-Discretionary Hit

Near- and Long-Term: Prepaid Cardholder Cash Preferences to Give Way

Near- and Long-Term: In-Store Purchases Pressured and Online Purchases Benefit

Near- and Long-Term: The J-Hook Takes a Gut Punch

Near- and Long-Term: Interchange Wins

Near-Term: Stimulus Bump

Near-Term Winner: Government Benefits Programs

Near-Term Loser: Payroll Cards

Near-Term Loser: Tax Refund Cards

App-Based Digital Banking Threatens GPR Prepaid Industry

The Good: Prepaid Cards Adapt to Digital Banking World

The Spoiler? Fintech Marketers Undercut on Price and Deliver on Features

In Focus: Chime

The Consequences

4. Prepaid Card Use Trends

General-Purpose Prepaid Card Use Trends: 2014-2019

Reloadable and Non-Reloadable Card Use Declines

Lower-Income Adults Remain a Sweet Spot

Visa Leads Use but Mastercard Is Gaining Share

General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Use: 2014-2019

18- to 34-Year-Olds as a Trouble Spot

Declines Are an Industry Trend, not a Network-Specific One

General-Purpose Non-Reloadable Prepaid Card Use: 2014-2019

Middle-Income Traction

Bank Account, Smartphone, and Banking App Use Analysis

General-Purpose Prepaid Card Brand and Card Network Brand Use

Overview

Demographic Analysis

5. General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Feature and Use Rationales

General-Purpose Reloadable Prepaid Card Features Used

Money Movement and Payment Features: Demographic Analysis

Financial Management Features: Demographic Analysis

Reasons for Choosing Reloadable Prepaid Cards

Acceptance and No Fees Rule the Roost

Influence of Direct Deposit on Card Use

6. Prepaid Card Marketer & Issuer Strategies

Axos Financial

Prepaid Card Programs

The Tax Man Cometh: H&R Block Prepaid Emerald Card and Related Products

The Card Leverages Ancillary Products to Grow

H&R Block Revenue Trends Suggest Card Growth

Deposits Trends Suggest Emerald Card Growth

But Cardholder Engagement Remains a Struggle

Refund Advance Origination Trends Suggests Room to Grow

H&R Block Relationship Strongly Impacts Deposits

Prepaid Card Interchange Exemption Breach

The Bancorp, Inc.

Regional Lender and Prepaid Card Leader

Variety of Prepaid Card Programs, Program Managers, and Card Verticals

But Non-Prepaid Debit Fintech Partnerships Drive Growth

And General-Purpose, Reloadable Cards Are Being Replaced

Healthcare a Bright Spot

Prepaid Card Deposits on the Rise

Real-Time ACH Growth

Performance Trends

Prepaid Card Growth Trends

Green Dot Corporation

Market Segments

Operating Segments

Key Program Brands

Key Relationship: Walmart

The Walmart MoneyCard

Stimulus Grab

Key Competitive Threat: Low-Cost App-Based Digital Banking

Key New Product: Unlimited by Green Dot

Key Service: BaaS

Key Performance Trends

Key Revenue Trends

Per-Card Revenue, Load Value, and Purchase Value Trends

COVID Crunch

MetaBank

Card Brands and Segments

Performance Trends

MPS Card Fee Income Stagnation and Decline

Netspend

Overview

Competitive Positioning

Card Brands

Retail Distribution

Performance Trends

Debit Competition Affects Card Base and Masks Load Value Trends

Direct Deposit Remains King

COVID Crunch

