United States Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market to 2025 by Competitive Analysis, Trends and Developments, Markets Included & Key Updates

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. \

While pulse oximetry equipment is already widely used in hospitals, the market is still expected to grow with technological advancements and product innovation, and the expanding use of sophisticated multi-parameter monitoring devices. As these multi-parameter monitoring devices almost always include pulse oximetry as one of their capabilities, they account for the bulk of pulse oximetry procedures performed in hospitals.

Pulse oximetry devices are used for measuring the oxygen content bound to hemoglobin within a patient's blood stream. The measurement is taken non-invasively by attaching the device to an adult patient's finger or earlobe, whereas in neonatal patients, the device can be attached to the foot, due to the patient's smaller size. A light containing both red and infrared wavelengths is passed through this part of the body. A measure of oxygenation can be made based on the ratio of changing absorbance of the red and infrared light caused by the difference in color between oxygen-bound and oxygen unbound blood hemoglobin.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Oxygen Saturation Monitoring

2.1.2 Limitations Of Pulse Oximetry

2.1.3 Emerging Technology: Laser Pulse Oximetry

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total Hospital Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market

2.3.1.1 Total Hospital Pulse Oximetry Sensor Market

2.3.1.1.1 Hospital Pulse Oximetry Disposable Sensor Market

2.3.1.1.2 Hospital Pulse Oximetry Reusable Sensor Market

2.3.1.2 Total Hospital Pulse Oximetry Monitor Market

2.3.1.2.1 Hospital Pulse Oximetry Bedside Monitor Market

2.3.1.2.2 Hospital Pulse Oximetry Handheld Monitor Market

2.3.1.2.3 Hospital Pulse Oximetry Fingertip Monitor Market

2.3.2 Total Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Monitoring Market

2.3.2.1 Total Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Sensor Market

2.3.2.1.1 Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Disposable Sensor Market

2.3.2.1.2 Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Reusable Sensor Market

2.3.2.2 Total Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Monitor Market

2.3.2.2.1 Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Bedside Monitor Market

2.3.2.2.2 Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Handheld Monitor Market

2.3.2.2.3 Alternate Care Pulse Oximetry Fingertip Monitor Market

2.3.3 OEM Circuit Board Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Abbreviations



4. Appendix: Company Press Releases



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Masimo

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

Biolight

Cadwell Laboratories

Carewell

ChoiceMMed

Contec Medical Systems

Criticare Systems

Devon Medical

GE Healthcare

Infinium Medical

Kestrel Laboratories

Mediaid Inc

Medline

Philips Healthcare

Santamedical

Schiller

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcaoh7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

