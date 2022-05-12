United States Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, & ResMed

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.63%.



This report considers the present scenario of the U.S. remote patient monitoring market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



U.S. REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Devices and Software segment accounts for the largest share than that of the Services segment in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market. The increasing adoption of wearable medical devices, technological advancements in IoT, the rise in the adoption of home healthcare systems are expected to boost the adoption of device & software segment in the remote patient monitoring market.



The hospitals and specialty clinics accounted for the largest share in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market and the Homecare setting is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user. With the increased demand for hospital beds and the challenge of delivering care with staff shortages, some health care centers prefer remote patient monitoring solutions.

Moreover, technological advancements have made it viable to monitor patients remotely while at home or in skilled nursing facilities.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manufacturers and providers are rapidly approaching the RPM technology to limit costs, improve patient outcomes, and cut down on using more expensive services for a share of this growing market.



The major competitors in the industry are focusing their efforts on reducing the size of remote patient monitoring devices. These companies are also attempting to increase their market share by launching new goods and forming collaborations with other industry participants. As a result, these factors are expected to increase the remote patient monitoring market size.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Increasing Innovations in Wearable Medical Devices

Growing Use of Mobile Technologies & Smart Devices for Remote Patient Monitoring

Aging Population Vulnerable to Chronic Diseases

Key Vendors

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Other Prominent Vendors

100-Plus

A&D Company

Abbott

AltumView Syste

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Bardy Diagnostics

Cardiomo Care

Cardiologs

Dragerwerk

Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

GrandCare Systems

Honeywell International

iHealthUnifiedcare

Qardio

MedM

Masimo Corporation

Medopad

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

OSPLabs

Resideo Technologies

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Senseonics

TeleMedCare

VitalConnect

Vitls

Modivcare

Hill-Rom

Vivify Health

ACL Digital

Dexcom

iRhythm Technologies

Vivalink

Biobeat

CareValidate

Biofourmis

CAREMINDr

Datos Health

