United States Rent-to-Own Markets 2021-2025 - Rising Virtual Market / Rising Disposable Income / Growing Millennial Population

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Rent-to-Own Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth study of the US rent-to-own industry with detailed analysis of impact of COVID-19, market size in terms of value, distribution channel and number of stores.

The US rent-to-own market has shown rising trends over the past few years and gained more prominence in 2020 and the coming years due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, the market is projected to progress further during the forecasted period (2021-2025).

Growth in the market in the last decade was supported by factors such as heightened urbanization, improved GDP, significant population of international migrants and increased usage of virtual rent to own platforms.

Boost in internet penetration, spike in number of smartphone users and increased importance of e-commerce distribution channel are some of the latest trends existing in the market. These trends are expected to boost the market during the forecasted period.

The pandemic has made social distancing and stay at home, the new normal throughout the country. In these tough times, more and more people are expected to make RTO transactions online for essential commodities like computers and other appliances.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US rent to own market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US rent-to-own industry is highly fragmented but dominated by only two major players namely Rent-A-Center and Aaron's Inc. The report also provides company profiling of goeasy Ltd. and FlexShopper Inc. which briefs about business overview, and financial summary of these major companies.

Company Coverage

Rent-A-Center

Aaron's Inc.

goeasy Ltd.

FlexShopper Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Rent-to-Own

2.1.1 Rent-To-Own: An Overview

2.1.2 Rent-To-Own: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.2 Consumer Protection

2.2.1 Consumer Protection Provision

Federal Laws

States Rent -to-Own Legislation

States without RTO Legislation

2.3 Rent-to-Own Laws

2.3.1 Types of Law

Pricing Restriction

Required Disclosures

2.4 Rent-to-Own Components

2.4.1 Components of Rent-to-Own Agreement

Rental Agreement

Option to Purchase

2.5 Transaction Structure



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 North America Rent to Own Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 North America Rent to Own Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

3.2 The US Rent to Own Market Analysis

3.2.1 The US Rent to Own Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Rent to Own Market Value by Distribution Channel (Ecommerce and Bricks and Mortar)

3.2.3 The US Rent to Own Market by Number of Stores

3.2.4 The US E-Commerce Rent to Own Market by Value



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Economic Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-19

4.2 Response of Industry Players to COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Spike in Urbanization

5.1.2 Significant Population of International Migrants

5.1.3 Surging GDP Growth

5.1.4 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.5 Growing Millennial Population

5.1.6 Rising Virtual Rent-to-Own Market

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Dependency on Vendors, Suppliers and Products

5.2.2 Lack of Customer Security

5.2.3 Low Profit Margin

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Hike in Internet Penetration

5.3.2 Rollout of Smartphone as New Category

5.3.3 Rapid Pace in Technological Advancements



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Rent to Own Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Rent to Own Market Players Comparison

6.3 The US Rent to Own Market Players by Number of Stores



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Aaron's Inc.

FlexShopper Inc.

Rent-A-Center Inc.

goeasy Ltd.

