United States' Respiratory Devices Market, Forecast to 2025 - Therapeutic Devices, Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, and Consumables & Accessories

The US respiratory device market was around $6.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancement are the major factors that augmenting the growth of respiratory device market in North America. The increasing demand from COPD, Sleep Apnea and asthma patients in the US for the respiratory device and favorable reimbursement in the US is favoring the growth of the regional market.



The US respiratory device market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The respiratory product segment is further sub-segmented into therapeutic devices, diagnosis and monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The therapeutic devices segment is estimated to dominate the country's market and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high cost of therapeutics device and significant demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and masks, ventilator, oxygen concentrator, and oxygen hoods contribute majorly to the segmental growth of the market for therapeutic devices. Based on end-user, the market is analyzed into hospitals and clinics, and home care.



Additionally, the market is characterized by the presence of several players that are providing respiratory devices within and outside the country. Some of the key players of the market include ResMed Corp., Invacare Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, 3M Co., Novartis AG, Omron Healthcare Inc., and others.



The market players are adopting the strategy of merger & acquisition, product launch and expansion of their manufacturing facilities to increase their market share. For instance, in May 2018, Philips Healthcare acquired NightBalance for expanding its sleep & respiratory care portfolio. The acquisition enables Philips Healthcare to expand its position in the home care market. Further, in January 2018, ResMed introduced Mobi which is a portable oxygen concentrator (POC). Furthermore, in May 2017 Resmed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with UltraSoft memory for comfortable therapy of the patients. Such advancement in respiratory devices will create enormous opportunities for the market across the globe.



