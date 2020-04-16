United States Respiratory Drug Industry Analysis 2019-2025 - Rising Prevalance of Asthma is the Main Catalyst of Growth

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Respiratory Drug Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US respiratory drug market was around $15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancement are the major factors augmenting the growth of the respiratory drug market in the US. The number of people with asthma grows every year in the US. According to the CDC, there are around 26 million asthma patients in the US, among which, nearly 18.9 million are adults and 7.1 million are children. Moreover, the prevalence of asthma in children is nearly 9.4% which is higher than that of adults accounting to around 7.7%, and higher in females nearly 9.2% than in males accounting to 7% of total asthma patients. This is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of the market within the country.



The US respiratory drug market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, and end-user. Based on the route of administration, the market is classified into oral, injectable, and inhalable. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market has been classified into asthma and COPD diseases. The asthma disease application segment dominated the regional market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of asthma in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017, there are around 26 million asthmatics in the US, among which, nearly 18.9 million are adults and 7.1 million are children. In addition, based on the end-user, homecare and hospitals and clinics have been analyzed.



Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers that are developing and providing respiratory drugs to cater to a wide range of customers within and outside the country. The major players of the US respiratory drug market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



