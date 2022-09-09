United States Safe Space/Home Living Study 2022: COVID-19 Concerns and Smart Home and Security Use Cases

Sep 09, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Safe Space: Elevated Smart Home Use Cases during COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 has caused a rise in consumer awareness and interest in a variety of smart home use cases, most notably those related to health and safety.
This research examines aspects of home living that have been reconsidered and actions taken and intended to address them; preferred providers and sources of information on smart home services; special concerns for apartment renters; and interest in smart home solutions segmented by segments such as vacation homeowners, caregivers for an elder, and families with children.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Executive Summary
- Industry Insight
- Consumer Concerns During COVID-19 Crisis
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Concern Segments
- Concerns about Air Quality
- Actions Taken Since COVID-19
- Average Additional Monthly Spend for Rental Features
COVID-19 Concerns and Smart Home and Security Use Cases
- Concerns During COVID-19 Crisis
- Interest in Safety Solutions for Aging Loved Ones
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Smart Home Device Ownership by Concern Segments
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership by Segments
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership by Concern Segments
- Smart Climate Control Device Ownership
- Smart Climate Control Device Ownership by Concern Segments
- Home Security System Ownership
- Home Security System Ownership by Segments with Concerns
- Professional Monitoring Service Subscription vs. All Security System Households
- Professional Monitoring Service Subscription by Segments with Specific Concerns
Smart Home and Security Purchase Intention
- Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions
- Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions by Concern Segments
- Purchase Intentions: Smart Safety & Security Devices (2014 - 2020)
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device (2014 - 2020)
- 'Highly Likely to Purchase': Smart Safety & Security Device Intentions by Concern Segments
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device by Concern Segments
Lifestyle and Home Changes During COVID-19
- Home and Lifestyle Changes Reconsidered During COVID-19
- Number of Lifestyle Changes Reconsidered Due to COVID-19
- Attitudinal Statements by Numbers of Changes Reconsidered Due to COVID-19
- Number of Lifestyle Changes Reconsidered by Demographics
- Number of Lifestyle Changes Reconsidered by Housing Factors
- High Satisfaction with Handling of the COVID-19 Crisis by Service Providers
- Actions Taken Since the Emergence of COVID-19
- Number of Actions Taken Since COVID-19
- Agreement Toward Lifestyle and Purchase by Numbers of Actions Taken Since COVID-19
- Number of Actions Taken Since COVID-19 by Demographics
- Number of Actions Taken Since COVID-19 by Housing Factors
- Likelihood of Taking Home Improvement Actions
- Home Improvement Areas
- Likelihood of Making Changes in Next 6 Months
- Interest in Evaluation for Home Improvement by a Professional
Household Health & Indoor Air Quality
- Concerns about Air Quality
- Specific IAQ Concerns
- Health Conditions Experienced by Household Members
- Household Members with Health Conditions Experienced
- High Concerns Regarding Air Quality by IAQ Health Conditions
- High Concerns about Air Quality by Health Conditions
- High Concerns Regarding Air Quality by Demographics
- High Concerns Regarding Air Quality by Housing Factors
The MDU Opportunity
- Home Ownership by Residence Type
- Interest in Rental Features
- Willingness to Pay for Rental Features
- Sizing the MDU Opportunity
- Average Additional Monthly Spend for Apartment Rental Features
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pkdpo
