United States Sawmills Industry 2021-2027: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sawmills Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 321113" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.



Key Findings

Sawmills Industry (U.S.) to reach $33,556,358,262 million by 2027.

by 2027. Sawmills Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee

This Report Features:

Historical data

Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR

Operating ratios

Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies

Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries

Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Industry Summary

Revenues historical through 2020

Revenues projected through 2027

Employee Count 2012-2019

Annual Growth Rate 2020

CAGR 2012 through 2020

CAGR 2021 through 2027

Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments

Number of Firms 2012-2019

Number of Establishments 2012-2019

Employees, 2012-2019

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2012-2019

Sales per Employee

Average Annual Operating Ratios

Revenue Compared to All Industries

Expenses Compared to All Industries

Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Companies Mentioned

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LP)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eivc1r



Source: Plunkett Research Ltd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

