United States Security Manual Template 2022: California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH

Data Security and Protection are a priority and this template is a must have tool for every CIO and IT department. Over 3,000 enterprises worldwide have acquired this tool and it is viewed by many as the Industry Standard for Security Management and Security Compliance.

Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy

California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH

28 Electronic Forms that are ready to use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy

In addition it includes an MS Excel Security Audit Program and 320 job descriptions from the Internet and IT Positions Description HandiGuide. Each job description comes as a WORD file using a descriptive long file name.

Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software.

However, Janco's Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.

Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is the complete must-have tool.

Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.

Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches.

With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.

Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable

The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).

In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 16 detailed job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.

The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets.

Value of Cyber Insurance

Cyber attacks are on the rise. C-Level management from the CEO to the CIO are looking for solutions and protection. One protection is insurance to help recover the cost of restoration and ransomware payments. Insurance may not be what is advertised as insurance companies try to minimize payouts that they have to make.

Janco's Security Manual is used by over 3,500 organizations worldwide. The Security Manual Template contains definitions for the Work From Home (WFH) users and business operations as required by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CaCPA), HIPPA, and GDPR.

Security Manual Template - containing the full editable MS WORD and pdf versions of the template;

Forms - 34 electronic forms that are needed to implement a "World Class" security infrastructure;

Job Descriptions - 7 full job descriptions in MS Word Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Data Protection Officer, Manager Security and Workstation, Manager WFH support, Security Architect, and System Administrator

Policies - 5 policies in MS WORD and pdf versions - Blog and Personal Website Policy - Mobile Use Policy - Sensitive and Confidential Information Policy - Server Security Policy - Travel and Off-Site Meeting policy;

eBook - with eBook versions of the Security Manual Policy and the supporting policies; and

Tools - with the Business Impact Analysis Tool, Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool, Security Checklist, and PCI Audit Program

HIPPA Audit Program

Cyber Insurance Requirements

Electronic Forms

The forms included are:

Application & File Server Inventory Blog Policy Compliance Agreement BYOD Access and Use Agreement Company Asset Employee Control Log Email Employee Agreement Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist FIPS 199 Assessment Internet Access Request Form Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement Internet use Approval Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement Preliminary Security Audit Checklist Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement Risk Assessment (pdf & docx) Security Access Application Security Audit Report Security Violation Procedures Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement Server Registration Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement Telecommuting Work Agreement Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory Work From Home Work Agreement

