United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Markets, 2021-2027: Rapid Uptake of Innovative, User-Friendly, and Technological Advancements Products

The United States market for self-monitoring blood glucose is anticipated to cross US$ 4.6 billion by the year-end of 2027.
Large patient pool suffering from diabetes, the rapid uptake of innovative, user-friendly, and technological advancements products, the surge in the aging population, and an upsurge in risk factors that lead to diabetes drive the growth of the U.S self-monitoring blood glucose market.
Report Scope:
- An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027
- Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027
- The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
- The United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 - 2027
- The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Six Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Six Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the United States Blood Sugar Lancets Market with Six Years Forecast
- Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
- Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
- Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Lancets Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
- Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
- Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
- A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development
- Each of the Major Players has been Profiled Based on Parameters such as Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Developments
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
- How many people in the United States have diabetes?
- How many people in the United States use insulin?
- How has the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market performed so far?
- How is the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2027?
- How is each segment of the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2027?
- What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?
- What are the major deals happenings in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?
- What are the various SMBG devices available in the United States?
- What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the United States self-monitoring blood glucose market?
- What is the regulatory system of the self-monitoring blood glucose market in the United States?
- Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015 - 2027
3. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015 - 2027
4. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027
5. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share: By Segment
6. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts, 2015 - 2027
6.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment
6.2 Blood Glucose Meters Market
6.3 Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume Assessment
6.4 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
6.5 Blood Glucose Lancet Users Volume Assessment
6.6 Blood Glucose Lancet Market
7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
7.1 Market Drivers
7.2 Market Inhibitors
8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
10. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market
10.1 Collaboration Deals
10.2 Licensing Agreement
10.3 Partnership Deals
10.4 Distribution Agreement
10.5 Exclusive Agreement
10.6 Mergers & Acquisitions
11. Key Companies Profiles (Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Development)
11.1 Roche
11.2 LifeScan, Inc
11.3 Abbott Diabetes Care
11.4 Arkray, Inc
11.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care
11.6 Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)
11.7 ForaCare, Inc
11.8 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)
11.9 Fifty50 Medical
11.10 Genesis Health Technologies
11.11 iHealth Labs
11.12 Oak Tree Health
11.13 Livongo Health
11.14 Nova Diabetes Care
11.15 Sanofi
11.16 BioTel Care
11.17 Walgreens
11.18 U.S. Diagnostics
11.19 Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC
11.20 Omnis Health
11.21 Trividia Health, Inc
11.22 Simple Diagnostics
11.23 Dario Health
11.24 One Drop
11.25 Smart Meter LLC
11.26 B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG
11.27 i-SENS, Inc
11.28 Omron Healthcare
11.29 Medtronic
11.30 Ypsomed Holding AG
11.31 Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd
