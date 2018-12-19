United States Shrimp Market 2017-2023: Increasing Consumer Demand for Value Added and Convenient Shrimp Products
The country represents the second largest consumer of shrimps after China. In the US, shrimps also represent one of the most consumed seafood accounting for around 25%-30% of the entire seafood market in the country. The majority of the shrimp supply in the US is imported from South Asian and Latin American countries to meet its rapidly growing demand.
The consumption of shrimps in the US has been increasing in recent years driven by its numerous health benefits. Shrimps are rich in astaxanthin, a component of algae that helps in preventing various chronic health diseases. Astaxanthin is also good for brain and heart health. It prevents damage to brain cells and increases the levels of good HDL cholesterol. Shrimps are also low in carbohydrates and calories, rich in protein and packed with nutrients which makes it perfect for health and diet conscious consumers.
A particular trend in the US market is an increasing consumer demand for value added and convenient shrimp products, this includes lightly preserved products, products that require no or minimal cooking time such as ready-to eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve shrimps, hygienically prepared and attractively packed products, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the United States shrimp market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of shrimp source?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of domestic production and imports?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of various species?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of product categories?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the United States shrimp market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the United States shrimp market?
- What is the structure of the United States shrimp market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the United States shrimp market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Shrimp Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Farmed Shrimp and Wild Shrimp
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Farmed Shrimp Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Production Breakup by Region
6.4 Consumption Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Species
6.6 Market Breakup by Shrimp Size
6.7 Market Forecast
7 United States Shrimp Industry
7.1 United States Shrimp Industry as a Part of the Seafood Industry
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Performance
7.4 Market Breakup by Shrimp Source
7.5 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports
7.6 Market Breakup by Species
7.7 Market Breakup by Product Categories
7.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.9 Market Forecast
7.10 SWOT Analysis
7.11 Value Chain Analysis
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Shrimp Harvesting
7.11.3 Commercial Fisherman
7.11.4 Auction
7.11.5 Peeling/Pre-processing
7.11.6 Large Scale Industrial Processing
7.11.7 Distribution
7.11.8 Retail Market
7.11.9 Institutional Market
7.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
7.13 Price Analysis
7.14 Key Success and Risk Factors for Shrimp Industry
8 Market Breakup by Shrimp Source
8.1 Farmed
8.2 Wild
9 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports
9.1 Domestic Production
9.2 Imports
10 Market Breakup by Species
10.1 Penaeus Vannamei
10.2 Penaeus Monodon
10.3 Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Product Categories
11.1 Peeled
11.2 Shell-on
11.3 Cooked
11.4 Breaded
11.5 Others
12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
12.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
12.2 Convenience Stores
12.3 Hotels and Restaurants
12.4 Online Stores
12.5 Others
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
