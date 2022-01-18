United States Small Business Credit Cards Market Report 2021: Observations, Risks, Opportunities, and Recommendations

Jan 18, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Business Credit Cards: Growth Opportunities in a Post-COVID World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research explains current markets, reviews programs offered by top issuers, and suggests that issuers look at four current fintech models to revitalize their view of this rich market. With two thirds of the U.S. GDP driven by small businesses, there is a large audience to harvest.
Program designs need to do more than just generate reward points; they need to provide the small business owner with tools to reduce costs, understand their spend, and prepare the small business for growth.
The research explains how fintechs are redefining the small business card space and what traditional issuers need to think about over the next three years.
Highlights of the research note include:
- Small business sector description and characteristics
- Card-by-card review of top issuer small business credit cards
- Risks and Opportunities for small business credit cards
- Fintechs in the small business credit card sector
- Selected topics form the Mercator Advisory Group Small Business Payments Insights survey
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Background
- Small Business Credit Cards: More than Just Simple Payments
- Growth Barriers
- Top-Issuer Small Business Credit Card Programs
- Market Observations: Risks, Opportunities, and Recommendations
- References
Companies Mentioned
- American Airlines
- American Express
- Alaska Airlines
- Apple
- Bank of America
- Barclaycard
- Bento
- Brex
- Capital One
- Chase
- Citi
- Costco
- Delta Airlines
- Discover
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Goldman Sachs
- Hyatt Hotels
- Jet Blue
- Kabbage
- Lowes
- Marriott
- Mastercard
- Pex
- Southwest Airlines
- TSYS
- Tribal Credit
- U.S. Bank
- United Airlines
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
- Wyndham Hotels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15aff6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
