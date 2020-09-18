United States Small Household Appliances Market to 2024: Cloud Technology, Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology & Surge in Adoption of IoT Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Small Household Appliances Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the major players operating in the US small household appliances market are Samsung Group (Samsung Electronics), Panasonic Corporation, Haier (Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.), and LG Corp. (LG Electronics), whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



The US Small Household Appliances Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the US small household appliances market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by category, by product and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed category analysis, product analysis and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US small household appliances market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US small household appliances market has surged at a progressive rate over the years and the market is further expected to propel during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would surge owing to different growth drivers like growing number of single-person household, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, growth in a number of smart homes, surging smart sensors demand, rising demand for energy optimization, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are a lack of consumer awareness and rising privacy threats. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like cloud technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, surging adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Household Appliances: An Overview

2.2 Testing & Certification of Household Appliances

2.3 Small Household Appliances Segmentation

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Volume

3.1.3 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Category (cooking, home environment, food preparation and personal care)

3.1.4 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Products (small kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, grills & roasters, coffee machines, microwave ovens, irons, hair clippers, toasters, hair dryers and electric kettles)

3.1.5 The US Small Household Appliances Market Volume by Products (small kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, grills & roasters, coffee machines, microwave ovens, irons, hair clippers, toasters, hair dryers and electric kettles)

3.1.6 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Distribution Channel (online and other)

3.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Category Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Environment Appliances Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Cooking Appliances Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Food Preparation Appliances Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Personal Care Appliances Market by Value

3.3 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 The US Vacuum Cleaners Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Vacuum Cleaners Market by Volume

3.3.3 The US Small Kitchen Appliances Market by Value

3.3.4 The US Small Kitchen Appliances Market by Volume

3.3.5 The US Grills & Roasters Market by Value

3.3.6 The US Grills & Roasters Market by Volume

3.3.7 The US Coffee Machines Market by Value

3.3.8 The US Coffee Machines Market by Volume

3.3.9 The US Microwave Ovens Market by Value

3.3.10 The US Microwave Ovens Market by Volume

3.3.11 The US Electric Iron Market by Value

3.3.12 The US Electric Iron Market by Volume

3.3.13 The US Toasters Market by Value

3.3.14 The US Toasters Market by Volume

3.3.15 The US Hair Dryers Market by Value

3.3.16 The US Hair Dryers Market by Volume

3.3.17 The US Electric Kettles Market by Value

3.3.18 The US Electric Kettles Market by Volume

3.3.19 The US Hair Clippers Market by Value

3.3.20 The US Hair Clippers Market by Volume

3.4 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4.1 The US Online Small Household Appliances Sales by Value

3.4.2 The US Other Platform Small Household Appliances Sales by Value

4. COVID-19

4.1 Impact of Covid-19

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Sales

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Store Sales

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Total Retail Sales

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Single-Person Households

5.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income

5.1.3 Surging Urban Population

5.1.4 Growth in Number of Smart Homes

5.1.5 Surging Smart Sensors Demand

5.1.6 Rising Demand for Energy Optimization

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Consumer Awareness

5.2.2 Rising Privacy Threats

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Cloud Technology

5.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.3.3 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles

Haier

LG Corp.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5b2ya

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

