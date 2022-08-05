United States Smart Home Market Opportunities in Multifamily Properties 2022 - Consumer Preferences for the Smart Apartment User Experience

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Opportunities in Multifamily Properties" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the smart home preferences of consumers in multifamily homes. The multifamily smart home market is attracting many smart home providers and is increasingly competitive.

It quantifies the appeal of smart home use cases, adoption drivers and barriers, the relative importance of smart technology as an amenity and expectations for its impact on monthly rent.

The study also explores consumer preferences for the smart apartment user experience by device category, such as access control devices, smart thermostats, smart lighting, and smart appliances.

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

2021 Respondent Quotas

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

MDU Residents Among All US Broadband Households

Technology Adoption Segments by MDU Segments

Home Internet Service Payment Methods Among MDU Residents

Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Internet Service

Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence

Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices

Important Features of MDUs

MDU Resident Profiles

MDU Residents Among All US Broadband Households

Demographic Breakdown of MDU Residents

Technology Adoption Segments by MDU Segments

Type of Building by MDU Segments

Building of MDU Renters by Top 11 States of Residency

Top 11 States by MDU Segments

Smart Home Device Adoption

Overall Smart Home Device: Adoption vs. Landlord/Property-Provided

Smart Home Device Ownership by Type of Residence

Smart Appliance Ownership by Type of Residence

Landlord/Property-Provided Smart Home Device by Type of Residence

Landlord/Property-Provided Smart Appliance Ownership by Type of Residence

Average Number of Smart Home Device: Owned vs. Provided by Landlord/Property

MDU Internet Services

Home Internet Service Providers Among MDU Residents

Self-Reported Download Speed of Home Broadband Service

Home Internet Speed by MDU Ownership

MDU Home Internet Speed by Household with Kids

MDU Home Internet Speed by Family Size

MDU Home Internet Speed by Work Remotely vs. Work On-site

Home Networking Device Ownership Among MDU Residents

Home Internet Service Payment Methods Among MDU Residents

Home Internet Service Payment Methods by MDU Ownership

Home Internet Service Payment Methods by Top 11 States Among MDU Residents

High-Speed Internet Provider Availability Among MDU Residents with Fixed Broadband

High-Speed Internet Provider Availability by MDU Ownership

High-Speed Internet Providers Availability by Top 11 States Among MDU Residents

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Speed by Actual Internet Speed

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Speed by Family Size

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Cost by Household Income

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Provider by Age

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Provider by Technology Adoption Segments

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Data Privacy by Age

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Data Privacy by Adoption Segments

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Router by Age

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Service Router by Adoption Segments

Attitudes Towards Bulk Internet by Adoption Segments

Attitudes Towards Bulk Internet by Number of Devices Used

Attitudes Toward Bulk Internet Connection by Age

Resident Resources

Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents

Tasks Performed by Using App vs. Web Portal by MDU Residents

Smart Home Devices User Experience

Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Smart Home Devices

Attitudes Toward Property-Provided Smart Home Devices About Data Safety and Usage

Frequency of Using Property-Provided Smart Home Devices

Frequency of Using Property-Provided Smart Home Devices by Gender Among MDU Residents

Valuable Benefits of Using Smart Home Devices

High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by MDU Owners vs. Users

High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Age Groups Among MDU Residents

High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Technology Adoption Segments Among MDU Residents

High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by MDU Households with Kids

High Value of Using Smart Home Devices by Households Income Among MDU Residents

Preferred Technical Supports for Smart Home Devices Among MDU Residents

Preferred Home Features and Technology

Intention to Move Within One Year by All Housing Segments

Intended Home Type by MDU Segments

Age Breakdown of Non-MDU Residents who are MDU Intenders

Important Features of Future MDUs for Non-MDU Residents

Important Features in Common Areas for Non- MDU Residents

Willingness to Pay for Smart Home Technology

Likelihood of Paying More for New Apartment Capabilities

Reason for Not Paying Higher Rent for Smart Home Technology

Appendix

